All Bearcats

Report: Bearcats Star Defender Antwan Peek Jr. Out For Season With Neck Injury

Cincinnati's shaky secondary just got shaken up.

Russ Heltman

Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. (46) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. (46) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats suffered a massive loss ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against TCU. The Enquirer's Scott Springer reported top safety Antwan Peek Jr. is out for the season with torn ligaments in his neck and hopes to be ready for spring football practice.

Peek leads the team in forced fumbles and is the highest-graded player by on defense by a decent margin (82.8 overall PFF grade). It will make stopping Josh Hoover and TCU a lot harder through the air and on the ground.

The young star ends his sophomore season with 34 tackles and four forced fumbles.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Opens a Home Betting Underdog in Season Finale Against TCU

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Corey Kiner And More Discuss 41-15 Loss to Kansas State

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Overwhelmed by Kansas State 41-15 in Fourth Consecutive Loss

Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Continues Winning Ways on The Road Against Georgia Tech

Report: Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce's House Burglarized

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week

PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State

Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State

Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson

Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game

Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels

Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More

Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State

Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football