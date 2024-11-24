All Bearcats

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Corey Kiner And More Discuss 41-15 Loss to Kansas State

The Bearcats have not figured out the fix during a four-game losing streak.

Russ Heltman

Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) tries to run by Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) tries to run by Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football suffered another double-digit road loss on Saturday night 41-15 to Kansas State. 

Hear from Scott Satterfield on the rough defeat, plus, Corey Kiner, Tony Johnson, and Derrick Canteen. Check out the full press conference below:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

