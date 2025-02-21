'He Deserves a Year' - Wes Miller Reveals Connor Hickman's Season-Ending Surgery, Will Apply For Injury Waiver
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati guard Connor Hickman is officially done for the season after having surgery on a broken foot he suffered in December's win against Xavier.
UC head coach Wes Miller confirmed the news on his weekly 700 WLW radio show and noted the program will try to get him another year of eligibility due to the injury.
"He had surgery yesterday, actually," Miller said on the show. "So while we were in Morgantown, he was down in Charlotte, North Carolina, you know, with Bob Anderson. One of the best foot doctors in the world, he had surgery. Bob Anderson did the surgery yesterday. Went really well. It turns out it was a lot worse once they went in than anybody had ever known. We came back literally from the Xavier game on. He was trying to play and practice on a broken foot. It was broken. I don't know if we diagnosed it correctly.
"We didn't make some major error, but I don't know if we knew the severity of it. So he probably tried to play through it. I think what Bob Anderson said was he should have had the surgery back at the end of December. So I hope the NCAA when they look at all that, you know, does the right thing but he deserves a year and he's a heck of a damn player I think everybody saw that when he was helping."
Hopefully, Hickman hasn't had his college career ended, but the rules aren't in his favor. The injury occurred after he had already played in 30% of the team's regular-season games, breaking the current rule laid out for earning an injury waiver (he appeared in 13/31 games).
Hickman averaged 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds this season.
