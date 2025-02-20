'I'm Worried' - Wes Miller Updates Simas Lukošius's Health Following Loss to West Virginia
CINCINNATI — UC head coach Wes Miller deemed Simas Lukošius (shoulder) day-to-day with his injury after he missed his first game this season in Cincinnati's 62-59 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Miller praised the guard's ability to gut through injury, but the pain has just been too much to deal with since going down in the final six minutes against Iowa State.
"He's had ultrasounds, an x-ray, and an MRI. And I'm no doctor, so I'm just a basketball coach. He's had all three of those things. Nothing points to it being serious," Miller said after the loss. "Simas is one of the toughest kids that I've ever coached in terms of injuries. I mean, literally, got hit by a car a year and a half ago, hit by a damn car, and didn't sit out. I've seen him be in a lot of pain and play. Like, he's not that kind of a dude. Like, if he can play, he'll play. He's in some serious pain, and he's trying to go through shoot around. Couldn't even go through shoot around. So from what the doctors say, it's day-to-day.
"But like that dude, if he could play he'd play, and he pulled himself out of the Iowa State game in a two-possession game, that should tell you how much pain he was in, because there's no history of that with him. You know, some guys can tolerate stuff more than others. He's a guy that tolerates it as much as anybody I've coached, but I'm worried because of how much pain he's in, that worries me even though nothing showed up on the MRI. Nothing showed up on the ultrasound or on the x-ray."
Cincinnati's season is basically in the toilet needing to win out the rest of these five games or win the Big 12 Championship game to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. And it gets even more dire if Lukošius can't play in two days against a TCU team that's won five of its past six games.
UC tips that game off at noon ET on ESPN2.
