Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Smother Dayton Defensively 66-59
CINCINNATI — Defense powered the Bearcats to a 66-59 win over rival Dayton on Friday night. The neutral site treated Cincinnati much better this time around as they avenged last year's 82-68 loss to the Flyers and moved to 61-32 overall in the series.
Dan Skillings Jr. (17 points , six rebounds) came out looking for glory from the jump and it channeled through all of Cincinnati's defensive effort. Dayton shot just 39.2% from the floor and never found a consistent answer.
Add in enough three-point shooting from Simas Lukošius (13 points, six rebounds) & Co. and you get a nice win over a Top-25 opponent (UC's first in a ranked vs. ranked matchup since beating Houston in the 2019 AAC Championship game).
Defense Decimates Dayton
Something had to give between two of the 15 most efficient units on either end of the floor this season, and UC's defense owned the night over Dayton's offense.
UD couldn't get any of its patented ball movement into a rhythm against the best rotational man-to-man coverage I've seen a Wes Miller team deploy. The Flyers came into the game with KenPom's 14th-best offense by adjusted efficiency. They never adjusted enough to the Bearcats.
Cincinnati swarmed them in the half-court from the opening tip, allowing just five made field goals in the first half and 20 overall. Skillings had a ton to do with the half-court mayhem. His length forced multiple steals and disrupted Dayton's possessions, while Cincinnati owned the glass with its size advantage.
He and Dillon Mitchell forced nine combined stops on Friday.
Probably the most impressive aspect of these past two performances has been the little shotmaking to support this effort.It's human nature— defense is a lot easier and more fun to play when shots are falling, but they haven't over the past 80 on-court minutes, and it hasn't disrupted the defensive effort much at all.
That end will drive Cincinnati to its ceiling this season, especially if they can play even more half-court defense amidst better shooting stretches.
Skillings Loading Back Up
The Bearcats are a deep team, but when Skillings is rolling he elevates to best-player status, and Friday was a perfect example. He came out hungry with six shot attempts in the first few minutes to pair with hounding defense that shell-shocked Dayton in the early moments.
Fast starts are crucial against offenses of this caliber and Skillings wasted no time showing he's back to full impact from his knee injury. The jump shot is still an issue (0-4 from deep), but he and the whole team overcame it with relentless energy on the boards and easier looks in transition.
Skillings ended up a plus-eight in the game, all while taking great care of the ball in his minutes. At one point in the second half, Skillings missed an open three but got his own rebound and the And-1 bucket. A perfect encapsulation of his game right now.
Cincinnati is a different team when Skillings plays with his hair on fire like he did Friday night.
Spotty Offense
Cincinnati's stars had to will the offense to life at multiple points on Friday night. Skillings, Lukošius, and Jizzle James (14 points, three assists) were the knights in shining armor for an otherwise ice-cold lineup.
The latter two hit seven of Cincinnati's eight threes in the game, shots UC needed quite a bit given how stagnant everything else got in the halfcourt. Things went especially cold down the last stretch of the game, but UC had built enough of a cushion to weather the Flyers' late storm.
The playmaking from those three was impressive, but it looked far too hard for a second consecutive game and tough against all three top-100 KenPom opponents in conference play. UC didn't eclipse 70 points against Xavier, Dayton, or Villanova. That defense is good enough to consistently win games in the 60s, but to compete for the Big 12 title, Cincinnati has to start finding more half-court consistency against good opponents.
Their next one is one of the few light matchups left on the 2024-25 schedule. UC faces a quick turnaround in a home matchup against Grambling on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver
Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier
Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White
Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season
Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach
Watch: Wes Miller And More Preview Xavier Matchup
Pinging The Portal: Offers And More Continue on Transfer Portal Day Two
Look: Dontay Corleone Returning to Cincinnati in 2025
Report: Top Cincinnati Cornerback Jordan Young Entering Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Fall in Latest AP Poll Following 1-1 Week
Look: Bearcats Get Final PFF Grades of 2024 Season Following Loss Against TCU
Pinging The Portal: Opening Transfer Offers Sent Out to Cincinnati Football Targets
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Fends Off Howard in Final Game Before Crosstown Shootout
Scott Satterfield Addresses Direction of UC Football Program Following Just Eight Wins in First Two Seasons
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Fumbles End of Season Against TCU With Fifth Consecutive Loss
Report: Bearcats Star Defender Antwan Peek Jr. Out For Season With Neck Injury
Wes Miller Introduces Five-Star Signee Shon Abaev to 2025 Class: 'Big, Big-Time Player'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk