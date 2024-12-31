All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's 70-67 Loss to Kansas State

The Bearcats' offense hasn't traveled well this season.

Russ Heltman

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dunks the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) and guard David N'Guessan (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dunks the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) and guard David N'Guessan (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.
CINCINNATI — UC suffered a 70-67 Big 12 opening loss to Kansas State on Monday night. 

Check out some of the best moments from the defeat, including a big 18-point night from Dan Skillings Jr. that he powered with three triples.

