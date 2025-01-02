Wes Miller Comments on Simas Lukošius's Cold Shooting Streak
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller isn't worried about Simas Lukošius one bit. The Bearcats' leading scorer has struggled mightily shooting the basketball in recent games, but he's still filling it up in practice.
Lukošius is averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in the past four games (18.5% from outside on 6.8 attempts). He's one of the top usage players on the team (fourth-highest usage on the roster at 23%), and a guy Cincinnati needs to get rolling sooner rather than later in Big 12 play.
"I base a lot less on that 12 times (games) when it comes to something like shooting than I do the 70 to 80 other times (at practice)," Miller told the media on Thursday. "So if we saw a trend over a three-week period where a guy couldn't just throw it in the ocean on a day-to-day basis, you start to look at what's the issue. But he's just had a couple games where the ball hadn't gone in, so I have no concern. If there's anybody I've never been concerned about shooting the ball. It's that dude, because he can really, really shoot it.
"He shoots it well almost every single day. So the way he's being defended would be something to talk about. I mean, people are making a concerted effort to stay attached to him and make it difficult for him to get clean looks. And that probably over time has some impact so we got to do a better job of screening for him, and finding ways to get him in rhythm. But you know, big picture. I'm not concerned about Simas at all."
No one should be concerned for that matter.
The Lithuanian was never going to shoot 50% from deep all season, but UC needs much better marks than 18.5% to meet any of their goals the rest of the way. It'll bounce back, especially if UC keys in on harder screens and similar offensive execution to its strong defensive tendencies.
UC's leading scorer could bust out of his cold streak in a big way against Arizona and help the Bearcats crack 70 points against a top-100 KenPom team for the first time this season.
