All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Star Corey Kiner Carted Off in First Quarter of Showdown With Texas Tech Red Raiders

Hopefully it isn't serious...

James Rapien

Houston Cougars linebacker Michael Batton (44) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) in the second quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Houston Cougars linebacker Michael Batton (44) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) in the second quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bearcats star running back Corey Kiner left Saturday night's game against Texas Tech with an injury. He suffered the injury in the first quarter. He made it to the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

Kiner is the Bearcats biggest offensive threat. Hopefully the injury isn't serious. We will update this with any news about his status.

You may also like:

Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist

Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth

Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace

Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground

Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent

Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson

Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

———

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/Football