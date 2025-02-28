Cincinnati's Corey Kiner Would Love to Stay Home With Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Corey Kiner is taking the next step towards his pro career at this weekend's NFL Combine and discussed that journey with the media on Friday, noting a bevy of meetings with teams.
Kiner has met with the Cincinnati Bengals and would play for any team while noting a desire to stay home after attending high school at Roger Bacon in Cincinnati, OH.
“I would love to be drafted anywhere, but Cincinnati is home,” Kiner told the media during his media session about his various meetings.
Kiner's one of the best running backs in UC history and is ranked 256th on the consensus big board for the 2025 NFL Draft. He ran for 2,562 career rushing yards at UC, ranking eighth all time for the Bearcats.
Check out Kiner on the podium from The Wrightway Sports Network's Malik Wright:
