Look: Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist

Cincinnati is in the thick of its position battles.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby prepares to throw as the other quarterbacks wait their turns during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats landed another player on a preseason national watchlist as Brendan Sorsby cracked the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watchlist.

Sorsby has not been officially named the Bearcats quarterback in a continuing battle against Brady Lichtenberg. The gunslinger passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns at Indiana in 2023. He started seven games for IU and rushed for 286 yards and four TDs.

It amounted to a solid 69.3 PFF grade across 553 snaps.

