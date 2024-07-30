All Bearcats

Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers

This is awesome!

James Rapien

Apr 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer (28) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Joey Wiemer is coming home.

The 25-year-old is Cincinnati-bound after the Brewers traded him to the Reds in a three-player trade that sent Frankie Montas to Milwaukee.

Wiemer got off to an impressive start for the Brewers last season, finishing with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 132 games. He's only appeared in 19 games this season.

He joins a Reds club that could use more power in the outfield.

Wiemer spent three seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2018-20), posting a .264/.379/.408 slash line with 12 home runs and 62 RBI.

It'll be great to have a Bearcats alum back in the Queen City!

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and the Bearcats for AllBearcats.com. He is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with his family. 

