Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a top-10 NFL talent, according to the league's players. Travis Kelce was ranked No. 9 on the 2024 NFL Top 100 and was the highest-ranked tight end in the sport.
This all comes after he was ranked the top tight end in Madden 25.
