Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis

The Bearcats now have four wide receivers in the class.

Russ Heltman

Jul 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati secured its fourth wide receiver commitment in the 2025 class from three-star talent Giyahni Kontosis out of Riverdale Baptist (Maryland).

According to 247Sports, Kontosis is the 544th-ranked player nationally and the 87th-best wide receiver.

He picked Cincinnati from a group of 19 offers, including South Carolina and Tennessee. He is now Cincinnati's third-highest-rated player in a class that's been dropping nationally as of late but still has plenty of time to creep into the Top-50 nationally.

Kontosis is an outside wide receiver talent who can run a decent depth of routes on an island. The deep ball looks like his specialty as he showcases a nice top gear at the second level of the defense and flashes sure hands for Riverdale Baptist.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

