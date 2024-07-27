Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati secured its fourth wide receiver commitment in the 2025 class from three-star talent Giyahni Kontosis out of Riverdale Baptist (Maryland).
According to 247Sports, Kontosis is the 544th-ranked player nationally and the 87th-best wide receiver.
He picked Cincinnati from a group of 19 offers, including South Carolina and Tennessee. He is now Cincinnati's third-highest-rated player in a class that's been dropping nationally as of late but still has plenty of time to creep into the Top-50 nationally.
Kontosis is an outside wide receiver talent who can run a decent depth of routes on an island. The deep ball looks like his specialty as he showcases a nice top gear at the second level of the defense and flashes sure hands for Riverdale Baptist.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25
Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech
Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson
Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock
Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp
Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron
Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend
Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights
Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game
Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson
2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati
Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards
Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football
Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats