Look: Cincinnati Bearcats LB Simeon Coleman Makes PFF's All-Freshman Team
CINCINNATI — PFF released its 2024 college football Freshman All-American team and Cincinnati linebacker Simeon Coleman joined the group along with spots on the 247Sports and On3 teams.
Coleman had a strong freshman campaign, posting 32 tackles and one forced fumble this season. It amounted to a 70.9 PFF grade (ninth-best on UC's defense) as a freshman on 238 defensive snaps.
Check out the full defensive team from PFF below:
- DI: Francis Brewu, Pittsburgh Panthers
- DI: Jamarious Brown, Ole Miss Rebels
- EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina Gamecocks
- EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns
- LB: Simeon Coleman, Cincinnati Bearcats
- LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson Tigers
- CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- CB: Jay Crawford, Auburn Tigers
- S: Koi Perich, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- S: KJ Bolden, Georgia Bulldogs
- Flex: Kaleb Harris, Auburn Tigers
