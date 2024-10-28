All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Falls Down Major FBS Ranking Following Colorado Loss

The Bearcats have a strong chance to go bowling entering the final third of the season.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) holds up the number six in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) holds up the number six in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's taste of Big 12 football contention turned sour across Saturday's 34-23 loss to Colorado. It also moved them down The Athletic's 1-134 FBS ranking from No. 33 to No. 46.

"Cincinnati drops to No. 46 because of its loss to Colorado and because of Texas Tech’s loss, which drags on the Bearcats due to their head-to-head result," Chris Vannini wrote.

Despite the stumble, this has still been a stellar start to the 2024 season for Cincinnati. They need just one win in the final five games to return to a bowl game and check off a key early milestone in the Scott Satterfield era. 

ESPN's FPI has Cincinnati as a 60% or higher favorite in each of their final two home games.

The Athletic FBS Ranking
The Athletic FBS Ranking / The Athletic

-----

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

