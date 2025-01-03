Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers William & Mary Offensive Tackle Kamron Frye
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats offered another William & Mary player from the college football transfer portal this week. Offensive tackle Kamron Frye is on Cincinnati's radar.
The redshirt freshman holds three years of eligibikity at 6-4, 250 pounds. He played 350 snaps this past season and logged a 63.8 PFF grade across 10 starts. He joins cornerback Sascha Garcia as William & Mary players to get UC offers this cycle.
Frye could offer nice depth along the outside and maybe eventually impact the team with more weight added.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Bringing In Wisconsin Running Back Tawee Walker For Visit
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action
'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play
Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton
Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach
Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite
Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver
Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier
Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White
Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season
Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk