Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Offers William & Mary Offensive Tackle Kamron Frye

UC has been quiet on the addition side in recent weeks.

Russ Heltman

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats offered another William & Mary player from the college football transfer portal this week. Offensive tackle Kamron Frye is on Cincinnati's radar.

The redshirt freshman holds three years of eligibikity at 6-4, 250 pounds. He played 350 snaps this past season and logged a 63.8 PFF grade across 10 starts. He joins cornerback Sascha Garcia as William & Mary players to get UC offers this cycle.

Frye could offer nice depth along the outside and maybe eventually impact the team with more weight added.

Russ Heltman
