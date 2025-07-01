Pressure on Brendan Sorsby's Shoulders to Lead Bearcats Offense During 2025 Season
COLUMBUS — He may have been one of the new guys on campus last season, but quarterback Brendan Sorsby quickly took the reins of the Cincinnati Bearcats football program.
Coming into the Bearcat program as a transfer following two seasons at Indiana, Sorsby produced a successful but largely under-the-radar inaugural campaign as Cincinnati's starter, one that he will look to build on as he hopes to provide what could be a true breakout opportunity for both he and the Bearcats as a whole this upcoming season.
The 6-foot-3, 228-pound senior flashed his dual-threat ability across his 12 starts last season, with 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air, while also leading the team in rushing touchdowns (9) and second among players in rushing yards (447).
That rushing ability will likely be called upon again this season, and he will likely look to elevate both his yardage and completion percentage through the air all while aiming to keep his turnover numbers low once again.
Sorsby could struggle initially as he will be forced to build chemistry with an almost completely new group in the receiver room, but he will once again have the security blanket of go-to-guy Joe Royer at tight end after the pair connected for a UC tight-end-record 50 completions in the 2024-25 season.
As Cincinnati looks to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in head coach Scott Satterfield's tenure, a lot will ride on Sorsby's shoulders.
Will he be able to elevate his strong sophomore season to a potentially All-Big 12 level this upcoming year? How quickly will he be able to develop chemistry with and rely on a largely new receiver room? Most importantly, will he be able to have the same success with his legs?
Those are all questions that the signal caller will have to have answers for if the Bearcats are to truly compete this season and earn a bowl berth. If he, and by extension, the team, start strong during the non-conference slate, then another step forward can be in reach for the program.
