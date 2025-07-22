Top Analytic Metric Projects Cincinnati Bearcats Football to Improve During 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The six-win meridian line.
That's what Cincinnati needs to at least clear this fall to feel like things are still trending in the right direction under Scott Satterfield. Blueprint Sports analytics expert Parker Fleming gives them a strong shot to do it.
He has Cincinnati winning about 6.6 games on average across 10,000 simulations of the 2025 season. Check out the full look at every FBS team below:
