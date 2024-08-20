All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Make Decision on Starting Quarterback for 2024 Season

A decision has been made!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterbacks Brady Lichtenberg and Brendan Sorsby take snaps during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterbacks Brady Lichtenberg and Brendan Sorsby take snaps during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are expected to name Brendan Sorsby their starting quarterback according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Sorsby won the competition in a crowded quarterback room that includes Samaj Jones and Brady Lichtenberg. He transferred from Indiana this past offseason.

The Bearcats are hoping to rebound after finishing 3-9 last season and failing to make a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

