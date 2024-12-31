All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Loses to Kansas State as Big 12 Play Begins

UC is in an early hole.

Russ Heltman

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) shoots against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Monday was a tough night for the Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team, falling 70-67 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Neil Meyer and I recapped it all on the latest Bearcat Blitz.

Check out the show below:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

