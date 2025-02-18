Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Interested in Pair of Three-Star Offensive Linemen
CINCINNATI — The recruiting news rolls on this week with some offers and spring football visits in the works. We start with a visit next month scheduled by unranked 2026 South Fayette (Pennsylvania) edge rusher Anthony Charles. He is coming to Cincinnati on March 14.
The 6-5, 185-pound talent holds eight offers from schools like Syracuse and Penn State. Cincinnati offered him on Feb. 4.
Check out his highlights here.
Moving to new offers, Cincinnati is interested in three-star 2026 offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton out of Upper Marlboro (Maryland).
Rivals has him ranked as a three-star player amidst 16 offers from schools like Marshall and Boston College. Check out the 6-3, 285-pound talent's highlights here.
Next is an offer for three-star 2026 offensive lineman Owen Fors out of Barrington (Illinois).
According to 247Sports, Fors is the 74th-best interior offensive lineman in the class and the 23rd-best player in Illinois.
The 6-4, 290-pound talent holds 14 offers from schools like Fresno State and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for unranked 2026 wide receiver Dallas Dickerson out of North Oconee (Georgia).
The 6-1, 180-pound talent is not ranked on a major service and holds 15 offers from schools like Florida Atlantic and Coastal Carolina. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
