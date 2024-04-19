All Bearcats

Three-Star 2025 OT Jayden Clark Recaps Recent Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

The in-state target speaks with Bearcats Talk.

Caleb Sisk

TUNNEL HILL — As the Cincinnati Bearcats spring comes to an end it is important to talk about the visitors that made it to campus.

One of those was a top offensive line target, Jayden Clark. Clark is a three-star in-state recruit from Northmont High School in Clayton, High School. He is currently ranked as the 41st offensive tackle and the 18th-best player in Ohio (ON3).

“I had a great visit overall,” Clark stated to Bearcats Talk. “The atmosphere was great. I noted the relationship that the players had with the coaches and how tight knit the offensive linemen room feels which will just lead to better chemistry and communication. Jake Wheelock is a freshman coming in and has already grown a lot and has gained a lot of good technique within his game.”

He dove into how the Beracats' visit has left a big impact.

“It had a big impact on me because of what I saw and the interactions.“I’ll be back in June for my official visit! As of right now, the Cincinnati Bearcats are a top school of mine for sure."

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers

2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati

2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit

Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game

Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game

Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'

Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones

Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season

Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event

Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List

Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision

Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools

Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania

Pair of Key Bearcats Players Announce Their Returns For 2024-25 Season

2025 Three-Star Cornerback Joshua Patterson Dives Deep Into Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

Look: Bearcats Forward Announces His Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season

Look: Aziz Bandaogo Announces Future Plans With Cincinnati Involved

Four-Star Running Back Kory Amachree Talks Cincinnati Offer

Cincinnati Forward Viktor Lakhin Entering Transfer Portal

Look: Edgerrin James Confirms Jizzle James is Returning to Cincinnati for Sophomore Season

Watch: Brady Drogosh Picks Off Pass at Linebacker, Spring Game Updates

2026 Offensive Lineman Landry Brede Breaks Down Cincinnati Bearcats Visits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world.  He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 