Three-Star 2025 OT Jayden Clark Recaps Recent Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
TUNNEL HILL — As the Cincinnati Bearcats spring comes to an end it is important to talk about the visitors that made it to campus.
One of those was a top offensive line target, Jayden Clark. Clark is a three-star in-state recruit from Northmont High School in Clayton, High School. He is currently ranked as the 41st offensive tackle and the 18th-best player in Ohio (ON3).
“I had a great visit overall,” Clark stated to Bearcats Talk. “The atmosphere was great. I noted the relationship that the players had with the coaches and how tight knit the offensive linemen room feels which will just lead to better chemistry and communication. Jake Wheelock is a freshman coming in and has already grown a lot and has gained a lot of good technique within his game.”
He dove into how the Beracats' visit has left a big impact.
“It had a big impact on me because of what I saw and the interactions.“I’ll be back in June for my official visit! As of right now, the Cincinnati Bearcats are a top school of mine for sure."
