Monday Morning Reset: Postseason Begins for Clemson

Clemson softball and men's golf begin NCAA play this week while the Tigers baseball team is fighting for its tournament life with three regular-season games remaining.

From John Rittman's softball team to Monte Lee's baseball squad, postseason play essentially begins this week.

Sure, Clemson's baseball team still has three regular-season games remaining, but after dropping two of three at FSU over the weekend, there is no more room for error if the Tigers want to make it to the NCAA tournament.

They'll need a sweep of Duke and a more than adequate showing in the ACC tourney next week to have a shot at extending the season after they blew a lead Sunday that would've gone a long way in filling out the resume.

Meanwhile, Rittman's squad fell just shy of an ACC championship in the final game against Duke over the weekend, but Clemson locked up an NCAA spot and heads to play in the Tuscaloosa Regional, where third-seeded Alabama awaits.

The Tigers begin their first NCAA run Friday at 3 p.m. against Troy.

Also, Clemson men's golf is playing in the NCAAs. It's going to be a fun week for sure.

Here are three storylines other than Clemson softball and baseball to follow this week:

1. Last run for a legend: Penley and the Tiger men's golf team start play in the NCAA Regional in Kingston, Tenn., Monday as the No. 1 seed. They'll need to be one of the top five teams remaining after three days to advance to the NCAA Championships and give the legendary coach a chance at another national title before he retires.

2. Tigers in the NFL: Lawrence isn't the only rookie from Clemson to be indoctrinated into the pros this week. Etienne is catching passes only in Jacksonville. Amari Rodgers is giving Green Bay a look at his skills, and Cornell Powell had a chance to impress even before he gets to connect with Patrick Mahomes. More to come on these stories.

3. Dead period winding down: This month is flying by in the recruiting world. As the college coaches await the opportunity to host players on campus for the first time in well over a year, travel plans, unofficial visits and camp decisions are being made in a hurry. Stay tuned to All Clemson for all of your recruiting news.