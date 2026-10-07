Clemson, Brad Brownell Extend First 2028 Point Guard Offer

Clemson Basketball and head coach Brad Brownell have kept busy over the summer, checking out AAU showcases and seeing who’s worthy of an offer.

Before this week, only five prospects sat on the 2028 board, with a pair being offered in the past two months: Top 60 recruit Kaleb Allen and three-star center Hudson Hatch.

On Sunday, a sixth was added when West Charlotte (N.C.) point guard Kaharri Coleman announced he had received an offer from the program following an unofficial visit.

He is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as high as the No. 35 overall player, the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 1 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to ESPN 300 Rankings.

Blessed to receive a offer from Clemson University. pic.twitter.com/aZfNGL40RI — Kaharri Coleman (@HarriColeman28) October 4, 2026

Coleman began his high school career at Hardin University High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and excelled in his first year. Across 20 game appearances, the freshman stuffed the stat sheet, posting 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

He kept up that strong play through the AAU season with 15U Team Thad of the Nike EYBL Circuit, leading him to land his first seven Division I offers from Presbyterian, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Charleston, East Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

However, after seeing little success with Hardin as a freshman, finishing 7-18 overall and 3-11 in conference play, Coleman decided to transfer to West Charlotte High School ahead of his sophomore campaign.

The move played out perfectly, as not only would he top his freshman production, but he’d also see a lot more winning with the Mighty Lions, too.

In Coleman's first year with the program, he averaged 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game en route to leading West Charlotte to its first NCHSAA 8A State Championship since 2022.

By season’s end, he had earned NCHSAA 8A MVP, North Carolina District 9 Player of the Year, Meck Power 6 (7/8A) All-Conference and was named to the USA Today All-USA East Second Team.

He also added offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Alabama, NC State and Florida State throughout the regular season.

Similar to his freshman year, Coleman continued to dominate while playing for Team CP3 16U this past summer, even helping the team reach the Peach Jam Finals. In 23 minutes, he posted 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in the 74-65 loss to Team Final.

The 6-foot-3 guard now has 20 total offers, including recent ones from Creighton, Maryland, Kansas and SMU.

As it stands, no specific school is leading in his recruitment as it’s still very early. But with the Tigers already hosting him for an unofficial visit, they appear to be in a good position with the junior.

Other Clemson offers in the 2028 class include four-star shooting guard Trey Edwards, four-star guard/forward Kaleb Allen, three-star guard/forward Brelyn Moses, four-star power forward Braxton Bogard and three-star center Hudson Hatch.

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