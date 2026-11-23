Thanksgiving Week in the NFL is finally here!

All 32 teams will be action this week, with seven total standalone games, including a Thanksgiving Eve matchup, three Thanksgiving Day battles and a Black Friday showdown.

It doesn't get much better than that!

Here's a quick look at every standalone game, many of which will have massive implications on the playoff races in the AFC and NFC:

Thanksgiving Eve

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 8 p.m. EST

Thanksgiving Day

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. EST

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys -- 4:30 p.m. EST

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills -- 8:20 p.m. EST

Black Friday

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 3 p.m. EST

Sunday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns -- 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday Night Football

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. EST

There's a lot to unpack here. Wednesday's game between the Packers and Rams is going to be huge for the NFC playoff picture, and the Seattle Seahawks are going to enjoy that one of those teams has to lose that game (unless we get a tie).

On Thanksgiving Day, the No. 1 spot in the NFC North is up for grabs between Chicago and Detroit while the No. 1 seed in the AFC could eventually come down to the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills showdown.

The week wraps up with a huge game in the NFC South on Monday night, as the Carolina Panthers could take a three-game lead over Tampa Bay with a win.

There's still a couple games to go before the true home stretch of the regular season, but with a few upsets in Week 11 and every team set to play in Week 12, there's a chance a few teams really improve their playoff odds once two-thirds of the season are in the books.

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

Week 12 gets underway pretty quick, so there isn't much time to capitalize on some of these opening lines. Here's a look at every team that's favored, and the opening totals for Thanksgiving Week in the NFL.

NFL Week 12 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thanksgiving Eve – Nov. 25

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -3 (-113)

Total: 45.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Thanksgiving Day Football – Nov. 26

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Bears -2.5 (-109)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3 (+100)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Black Friday Game – Nov. 27

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-120)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 29

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Giants -7 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -7 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -6.5 (-115)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -10 (-109)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Jets -3.5 (-115)

Total: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -14 (-115)

Total: 47.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 29

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Total: 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-120)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Commanders -7 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Sunday Night Football – Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Browns -4.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Monday Night Football – Nov. 30

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-118)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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