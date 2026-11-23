NFL Week 12 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bears, Cowboys, Bills, Rams Favored in Thanksgiving Action)
Thanksgiving Week in the NFL is finally here!
All 32 teams will be action this week, with seven total standalone games, including a Thanksgiving Eve matchup, three Thanksgiving Day battles and a Black Friday showdown.
It doesn't get much better than that!
Here's a quick look at every standalone game, many of which will have massive implications on the playoff races in the AFC and NFC:
Thanksgiving Eve
- Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams -- 8 p.m. EST
Thanksgiving Day
- Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. EST
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys -- 4:30 p.m. EST
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills -- 8:20 p.m. EST
Black Friday
- Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 3 p.m. EST
Sunday Night Football
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns -- 8:20 p.m. EST
Monday Night Football
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m. EST
There's a lot to unpack here. Wednesday's game between the Packers and Rams is going to be huge for the NFC playoff picture, and the Seattle Seahawks are going to enjoy that one of those teams has to lose that game (unless we get a tie).
On Thanksgiving Day, the No. 1 spot in the NFC North is up for grabs between Chicago and Detroit while the No. 1 seed in the AFC could eventually come down to the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills showdown.
The week wraps up with a huge game in the NFC South on Monday night, as the Carolina Panthers could take a three-game lead over Tampa Bay with a win.
There's still a couple games to go before the true home stretch of the regular season, but with a few upsets in Week 11 and every team set to play in Week 12, there's a chance a few teams really improve their playoff odds once two-thirds of the season are in the books.
Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.
Week 12 gets underway pretty quick, so there isn't much time to capitalize on some of these opening lines. Here's a look at every team that's favored, and the opening totals for Thanksgiving Week in the NFL.
NFL Week 12 Odds for Every Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thanksgiving Eve – Nov. 25
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -3 (-113)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Thanksgiving Day Football – Nov. 26
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Bears -2.5 (-109)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -109/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -3 (+100)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Black Friday Game – Nov. 27
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 29
New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Giants -7 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Vikings -7 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -6.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -10 (-109)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Jets -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -14 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -112/Under -107)
Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 29
New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Commanders -7 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -104/Under -115)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 29
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Browns -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Monday Night Football – Nov. 30
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-118)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2