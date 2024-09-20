Clemson Set To Host 10-Plus Recruits in ACC Opener Against NC State
Clemson has been heavily recruiting this year, already hosting multiple players in their home opener against App State.
The Tigers will play NC State on Saturday, which will also be their ACC opener.
Not only is it an excellent time to get recruits in, but Clemson also has a chance to win the ACC Championship Game, which makes these games bigger than any others they'll play.
The winner of the ACC Title Game will get an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.
Regarding recruits for Saturday's contest, Clemson will have 10-plus student-athletes in attendance. They'll get a first-class look at an ACC contest, a great selling point to some of the top high school players in the nation.
According to Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider, the Tigers will host:
- 2025 four-star Jordan Young
- 2026 four-star Donovan Murph
- 2026 four-star Ryan Mosley
- 2026 four-star Connor Salmin
- 2026 four-star CB Samari Matthews
- 2026 four-star OL Ekene Ogboko
- 2026 four-star OL Adam Guthrie
- 2027 four-star CB Marquis Bryant
- 2027 OL Carter Mathis
- 2027 TE Bubba Alexander
Young is the biggest name in attendance due to being a senior. It'll be his first visit since the summer.
The Monroe, North Carolina native is the No. 101 player in the 2025 class, according to 247. He also comes in as the No. 10 safety in the country and the No. 4 overall player in North Carolina.
He also has an offer from the Wolfpack, so this will be a good opportunity for Clemson to make a mark.
While Dabo Swinney has rightfully been criticized for his lack of recruiting out of the transfer portal, he's also done well in the high school ranks.
High school players should be interested in playing for the Tigers due to his unwillingness to recruit out of the portal, too, as this gives them a better chance to start as freshmen.
Hopefully, Clemson will be able to show recruits why they should want to play in Death Valley on Saturday in a game they need to win.