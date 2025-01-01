Clemson Tigers Veteran Defensive Lineman Departing Program, Enters Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers have been more active than ever on the transfer portal with Dabo Swinney running the show.
For the first time ever, they added scholarship players via the portal. The biggest name is defensive end Will Heldt, formerly of the Purdue Boilermakers, who could combine with T.J. Parker to create a devastating duo off the edge.
Parker was one of the biggest names that the Tigers were able to keep out of the transfer portal and in the mix for what should be a dominant defensive unit in 2025. With Al Woods at defensive tackle and Sammy Brown an emerging star at linebacker, this will be among the best front sevens in the nation.
However, Swinney and his staff are going to have to find new some depth pieces as a veteran opted to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.
As shared by Tony Crumpton of TigerNet, defensive lineman Tre Williams, who is a graduate transfer, has opted to end his collegiate career with a different program. He earned his degree in sociology and finished his schooling in Aug. 2024.
As part of the rotation in the trenches, he recorded 14 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended as he was a playmaker when on the field.
He played with the Tigers from 2020-2024, appearing in 44 total games. 35 total tackles were recorded along with 11 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as a disruptive force along the defensive line.
Hailing from Windsor, Connecticut, Williams was a top 150 recruit when he committed to Clemson as a member of the 2020 class. Given that pedigree and the production he had as a part-time player, he should be a popular target in the portal.
That now makes five scholarship players who have entered the portal looking for football opportunities elsewhere.
Williams joins wide receivers Anthony Stellato and Noble Johnson, safety Sherrod Covil Jr. and defensive end A.J. Hoffler.
Stellato and Hoffler have yet to commit to a new program, while Covil is joining the Virginia Tech Hokies and Johnson is heading to the Arizona State Sun Devils.