Former Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow Kicks Off NFL Comeback with Solid Start
At this time last year, it seemed like former Clemson Tigers receiver Hunter Renfrow’s NFL career was a figment of the past.
After all, the former Pro Bowler had dropped to 150 pounds after struggling with ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disease that left him struggling with high fevers.
Less than a year later, Renfrow is back in the NFL and is flashing some of the ability that once made him one of the league’s top slot receivers.
Through four games, he has caught 13 passes (second-most on the team) while hauling in a team-leading two receiving touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers. His best game of the season up to this point came against the Arizona Cardinals, when he caught seven passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
As third-year quarterback Bryce Young continues to make strides while getting adjusted to the NFL, Renfrow has established himself as a reliable target in the slot since joining the team.
Since arriving in Carolina, Renfrow has drawn strong praise from Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
"Every day, you see him shine in different ways,” Canales said. “No one's had more catches in the NFL than Hunter (in this group), and so to see him show up in different ways, attack a zone, attack leverage different ways on his releases, it's so cool.”
During his time at Clemson, Renfrow established himself as one of the best receivers in program history while leading the Tigers to two national championships. In the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, Renfrow helped the Tigers take down the Alabama Crimson Tide by catching the game-winning touchdown with just one second left in the game.
Throughout his five seasons at Clemson, Renfrow caught 186 passes for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns while earning two All-ACC selections.
While speaking about his comeback to the NFL, Renfrow credited Clemson’s athletic program for their support in his road back to the pros.
“There was a time I’d go over there [Clemson] three times a week. I’d get a workout in, play some pickleball with some of the coaches,” Renfrow said. “Just kind of getting back to the competitive nature. Having fun around football and a group of guys, it gave me some positive attitude... I don’t know if I could’ve done it without my family and Clemson right there as well.”
Once his collegiate career wrapped up, the Oakland Raiders selected Renfrow in the fifth round with the 149th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. His best season with the Raiders came in 2021, when he hauled in 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. While he wasn’t particularly known for having blazing speed or an intimidating frame, Renfrow established himself as one of the league’s top route-runners throughout his time in Oakland.