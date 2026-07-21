Ranking Every Head Coach Clemson Will Face in 2026

Clemson’s 2026 schedule features a mixture of first-time coaches, exciting new hires, and old stalwarts. As the season draws nearer, here’s where every opposing coach of the Tigers ranks.

12. Gabe Giardina (Charleston Southern)

Charleston Southern head coach Gabe Giardina and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shake hands after the game in 2023. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 47-42, 10-25 at CSU

2025 Record: 5-7, 4-4 Big South

Notable Accolades: 2021 SIAC champion

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 0-1

Giardina and the Buccaneers gave Swinney’s team an early scare in 2023, taking a 14-7 first-quarter lead. Charleston Southern turned a pair of Clemson turnovers into touchdowns, but the Tigers rolled to a 66-17 win in the home opener.

CSU is still laying the groundwork of its program as Giardina enters year four at the helm. Clemson will be the second FBS opponent the Bucs face this season, after a matchup at Georgia Southern on September 5.

11. Tosh Lupoi (California)

California head coach Tosh Lupoi talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 0-0

2025 Record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten (DC at Oregon)

Notable Accolades: n/a (1st season)

Record vs Dabo Swinney: First meeting

Lupoi enters his first season as a head coach, so he slots at the bottom of the FBS members on this list. Over four seasons as defensive coordinator at Oregon, he maximized a highly talented group and produced current and future NFL players, including Derrick Harmon and Matayo Uiagalelei.

The Tigers travel to Berkeley for a late-night Friday game on September 25, which will be Lupoi’s home conference debut.

10. Bill Belichick (North Carolina)

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 4-8

2025 Record: 4-8, 2-6 ACC

Notable Accolades: 8-time Super Bowl champion, 3-time NFL Coach of the Year

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 0-1

After a highly talked-about move to the sidelines in Chapel Hill, Belichick’s first season was a rollercoaster. Clemson handed the Tar Heels a lopsided 38-10 defeat last season, on the way to a 4-win first season for Belichick.

UNC made major staff changes after that disappointing season, but last season’s hype has dissipated. The Tar Heels haven’t won in Death Valley since 2001, and Belichick will have a stiff challenge to change that fact. Belichick slots in near the bottom of this list due to his inexperience in college.

9. Clay Helton (Georgia Southern)

Career Record: 73-49, 27-25 at Georgia Southern

2025 Record: 7-6, 4-4 Sun Belt

Notable Accolades: 2017 Pac-12 Champion (at USC)

Record vs Dabo Swinney: First meeting

Helton has rebounded from a rough end to his USC tenure, establishing the Eagles as a consistent threat in the Sun Belt. He’s led the program to bowl games in all four years of his tenure and scored a Power Four win at Nebraska back in 2022.

Though Georgia Southern has been a competitive team in recent years, Clemson should cruise to a victory in its home opener. Helton has more pedigree than most mid-major coaches, but lacks the roster talent to maximize that strength.

8. Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks with Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 76-49, 38-34 at FSU

2025 Record: 5-7, 2-6 ACC

Notable Accolades: 2023 ACC Champion, 2023 ACC Coach of the Year

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 1-4

Norvell enters 2026 firmly on the hot seat, according to nearly every media outlet. After a phenomenal 38-15 run over four seasons at Memphis, he looked to have Florida State back where the fanbase expected it to be. After the Seminoles were snubbed from the 2023 College Football Playoff, the program has spiraled to its current situation.

There is a chance that Clemson faces a Norvell-less FSU team on Halloween. Florida State faces a formidable schedule, including potential ranked opponents like SMU, Alabama, Virginia, Louisville, and Miami, before battling the Tigers. Norvell ranks at this spot on the list out of respect for his total body of work (including at Memphis), but also understanding his fragile spot at Florida State.

7. Fran Brown (Syracuse)

Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown speaks during a press conference at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 13-12

2025 Record: 3-9, 1-7 ACC

Notable Accolades: 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Newcomer Coach of the Year

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 1-0

Brown was a difficult coach to rank due to his volatile first two seasons as a head coach. After a 10-3 campaign and Holiday Bowl win alongside quarterback Kyle McCord, the Orange plummeted to a 3-9 season in 2025. The Orange defeated Clemson 34-21 last September, but quarterback Steve Angeli ruptured his Achilles tendon in the game, ending his season.

Overall, Brown has a more upward trajectory than the coaches behind him, landing him at this spot. With two years under his belt, 2026 will carry the most weight of any season he’s spent at Syracuse.

6. Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer saw his team fall behind early on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 33-30

2025 Record: 4-8, 1-7 SEC

Notable Accolades: 2024 AP SEC Coach of the Year

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 2-3

Beamer is another coach facing the ire of his own fanbase heading into the 2026 season. The Gamecocks reached the AP Poll’s Top 10, but flopped on the way to a 4-8 finish. Though quarterback LaNorris Sellers is back in the fold, a major change at offensive coordinator was the story of the offseason in Columbia. Former TCU OC Kendal Briles will be calling plays for a South Carolina team that profiles toward the bottom of the SEC.

Beamer’s resume lands him slightly above the middle of this group, mainly due to his major wins over top-10 opponents. He’s defeated several teams with more talent than his own (2022 Tennessee and Clemson, 2024 Texas A&M and Clemson) over his five seasons leading the Gamecocks. Of note, his best seasons have come when South Carolina is doubted or dismissed in the preseason.

5. Manny Diaz (Duke)

Career Record: 39-24, 18-9 at Duke

2025 Record: 9-5, 6-2 ACC

Notable Accolades: 2025 ACC Champion

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 1-0

Diaz is only entering his sixth season as a head coach, but has already built an impressive resume. He’s followed up an underwhelming three-year tenure at Miami with a red-hot start leading the Blue Devils. Duke won its first outright ACC title since 1962 last season, along with sweeping all three in-state conference rivals.

With his team sitting at 3-3 last season, Diaz delivered a critical blow to Clemson’s ACC title hopes. He called for a gutsy game-winning two-point conversion with under a minute to play that proved decisive. In just two seasons at Duke, Diaz has already won a conference title and competed with top-ranked teams nearly every meeting. That’s why he falls at No. 5 on the list.

4. James Franklin (Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 128-60, 0-0 at Virginia Tech

2025 Record: 3-3, 0-3 Big Ten (at Penn State)

Notable Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Champion, 2016 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (at Penn State)

Record vs Dabo Swinney: First Meeting

Franklin left a complicated legacy behind at Penn State. After doing an excellent job of rebuilding a program that was still reeling from sanctions in the early 2010s, the Nittany Lions reached a tier that was a notch below elite. From 2022 to 2024, the team lost just five regular-season games – all to Ohio State and Michigan. Despite reaching the CFP semifinals in 2024, Penn State dropped another game to a top-flight opponent, Notre Dame.

Heading into the 2025 season, many expected Penn State to compete for a national championship, which would be the program’s first since 1986. Instead, the team unraveled by October, and Franklin was fired after losses to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern. Franklin’s final record against top ten opponents was 4-21, a .160 win percentage.

Franklin found his new home in Blacksburg and didn’t waste time aligning the school’s athletic department to support football. He’s never faced Dabo Swinney as a head coach or coordinator, but will do so for the first time on October 24 in Death Valley.

3. Brent Key (Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 27-20

2025 Record: 9-4, 6-2 ACC

Notable Accolades: 2017 CFP National Champion (as Alabama OL coach)

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 1-0

Key enters 2026 as one of the bright young coaches in all of college football. He’s built Georgia Tech into a formidable second-tier ACC team after just three seasons as the permanent head coach. Last September’s 24-21 upset of No. 12 Clemson was the largest feather in his cap and proved to be one of the highlights of the college football season.

Georgia Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail under Key as well. The Yellow Jackets signed the ACC’s 2nd-best high school class in 2025, per 247Sports. Despite having fewer resources, GT outpaced Clemson, Florida State, and other historical powers. That’s proof that Key’s program is here for the long haul.

2. Lane Kiffin (LSU)

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 116-53, 0-0 at LSU

2025 Record: 11-1, 7-1 SEC (at Ole Miss)

Notable Accolades: 2017 & 2019 C-USA Champion (at FAU), 2023 Peach Bowl Champion (at Ole Miss)

Record vs Dabo Swinney: First Meeting

Kiffin was the hottest coach on the market this offseason, after sparking controversy in his mid-season move from Ole Miss to LSU. He’s been regarded as a transfer portal wizard, helping players like Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Princewill Umanmielen thrive under him.

LSU has high expectations for the 51-year-old, who has yet to coach in a Power Four conference championship game. The Tigers signed the nation’s top transfer portal class this past cycle, according to 247Sports. Umanmielen, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and quarterback Sam Leavitt are among 41 new players to the LSU roster via the portal.

Of note, Kiffin and Swinney have matched up once before, though never as head coaches. Kiffin served as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama in the 2016 CFP National Championship, where the Crimson Tide took down Clemson in a 45-40 thriller.

1. Mario Cristobal (Miami)

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career Record: 97-79, 35-19 at Miami

2025 Record: 13-3, 6-2 ACC

Notable Accolades: 2025 CFP Runner-Up, 2025 Cotton & Fiesta Bowl Champion

Record vs Dabo Swinney: 1-1

Cristobal cemented himself as the ACC’s top coach during last seasons’ CFP run to the national title game. A former offensive lineman who won national titles in 1989 and 1991 with the Hurricanes, he led his alma mater to a trio of wins over Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss before falling six points short against Indiana in the title game.

After only four seasons leading Miami, it’s abundantly clear that Cristobal is the right coach to lead the team toward a national championship pursuit. This offseason, quarterback Darian Mensah transferred to the program from Duke (although not without controversy), leading to the majority of analysts picking the ‘Canes atop the ACC in 2026.