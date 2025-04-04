Colorado Buffaloes' Assane Diop, RJ Smith Enter Transfer Portal: Six Buffaloes To Depart
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team struggled in the regular season, ending last in the Big 12 conference. Now that the season is over, the Buffaloes are dealing with transfer portal losses, as forward Assane Diop and guard RJ Smith are both entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Colorado finished the season with a 14-21 record, going 3-17 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffaloes impressed in the Big 12 tournament, defeating TCU and West Virginia, but lost in the third round.
Diop enrolled at Colorado in 2022 and is a sophomore. He was recruited as a three-star player, the No. 2 player from Colorado, per On3. Diop played in 35 games, averaging 15.2 minutes and 3.2 points. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals. With the number of players to had already entered the portal, Diop was not a player who was expected to go elsewhere.
Smith is a sophomore guard who saw significantly more playing time this season compared to last year. Smith played in 34 games, starting in 16, averaging 21.8 minutes and 6.2 points. Smith also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.7 steals. Smith has steadily improved throughout his time with the Buffaloes, but will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
Colorado coach Tad Boyle did not expect more players to enter the portal, but now has to fill a couple of roster spots ahead of next season. Per On3’s transfer portal, Colorado will now be without six players. Center Greg Gerhardt, guards Courtney Anderson, Harrison Carrington, and Javon Ruffin have also entered the portal.
The Buffaloes have yet to add any players through the portal, but will need to do so with two weeks of the opening remaining. Boyle has completed his 15th season with the Buffaloes. After a disappointing 2024-2025 season, Boyle was asked about his expectations moving forward.
“My expectations are the same every year,” Boyle told the Denver Gazette’s Tyler King. “It’s not like I look at certain teams and say, ‘Oh, I expect these guys to win how many games.’ We expect to be in the top half of our league, we expect to be competing for a high seed in the conference tournament, and the NCAA Tournament.”
“Those expectations don’t change based on who we have. Some teams can meet those, and some teams can’t. This team’s not come close to meeting them," Boyle continued.
Colorado will also be losing guard Julian Hammond III to graduation. Some of the top players the Buffaloes could target through the portal are North Colorado guard Langston Reynolds, Milwaukee forward Jamichael Stillwell, and Valparaiso forward Cooper Schwieger.
The Buffaloes have five committed recruits from the class of 2025. Colorado’s recruiting class is ranked No. 54 in the nation and No. 9 in the Big 12. Each incoming player is a three-star recruit, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
The Buffaloes do have guard Josiah Sanders coming in, the No. 1 recruit from Colorado. Hopefully, he can come in and make a big impact for the team.
Boyle and the Buffaloes will have to work hard for the next two weeks to bring in some key players to improve next season. Despite Boyle’s longevity with the program, he could be a hot-seat candidate in the 2025-2026 season.