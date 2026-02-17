What Jabari Walker's Contract Extension Says About Colorado's Current Struggles

A standout while shoulder to shoulder, forward Jabari Walker can get used to brotherly love.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a two-year, $3.35 million contract extension on Monday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The four-year NBA vet and former Colorado Buffaloes star was originally signed on a two-way deal but played his way into Philly's rotation, and now, hard cash.

Jabari Walker Re-Signs With 76ers

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (33) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Monday's deal is the first extension Walker has signed in his pro career. He's appeared in 45 of the 76ers' 54 games this season, starting six. He averages 12.1 minutes per appearance, logging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds as a versatile piece of their frontcourt.

The 6-7, 237-pound swingman is best suited for his rugged rebounding. He's a solid interior defender who brings constant energy and a vertical threat at the rim, having been a consistent contributor over three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Sixers last summer.

Walker played out his rookie deal in Portland after being selected 57th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He appeared in 188 games during his tenure (starting 24), finding a solid niche. The native of Wichita, Kansas, averaged 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in 2023-24 as a key role player.

However, the Blazers let him walk after a less impressive third season. The 76ers added him as flexible depth behind all-world yet oft-injured center Joel Embiid, and sitting at the East's No. 6 seed, they view him as part of their future.

Feb 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts to his basket scored in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Much of Walker's success traces back to his two years in Boulder under coach Tad Boyle. He earned All-Pac-12 Freshman honors and was a First Team selection in his latter season, leading Colorado with 14.6 points and a conference-best 9.4 rebounds per game.

In 2021, he had one of the best NCAA Tournament games in the Buffaloes' history with 24 points in a win over Georgetown. He finished his career 14th all-time in double-doubles. Walker had an expansive game, a glass cleaner with a 40 percent 3-point stroke.

His skillset was squeezed at the next level, but Walker's rebounding and elite effort will consistently keep him needed. He'll remain in Philly as a professional reminder of what Boyle's current Buffs lack.

Colorado Alumni Around The NBA

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Walker isn't the only former Buff executing skills Colorado could use in the current day. Boyle's track record of NBA draftees includes numerous selfless, high-motor players who can fit in a role.

Guard Derrick White continues to thrive with the Boston Celtics, even after being thrust into a larger role due to star forward Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury. "The Buffalo" is averaging a career-high in points at 17.4, albeit with a career-low field goal percentage. He's also tied for a career best in assists (5.6) and leads Boston with 1.4 blocks.

Forward Tristan da Silva has also had another positive season with the Orlando Magic. In his sophomore season, he's up to 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on improved 43/36/84 shooting splits.

However, some Colorado alumni haven't been so lucky this season. Veteran guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Alec Burks failed to find new NBA homes this offseason. Dinwiddie temporarily tested his luck in the Euroleague, while Burks remains a free agent.

Forward Cody Williams is still struggling with the Utah Jazz, and guard KJ Simpson was waived by the Charlotte Hornets after just 14 appearances on Feb. 6.