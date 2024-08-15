Paul Finebaum believes Deion Sanders needs an attitude adjustment going into season
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is known for his candid opinions about college football coaches, and Deion Sanders has been his latest target.
Finebaum hasn't been one to shy away from controversy and recently criticized Coach Prime's handling of the media, labeling his behavior as "disgraceful." This came after Sanders refused to engage with a local CBS affiliate and accused a Denver Post reporter of having a bias against him and his program.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Finebaum expressed his frustration with Sanders, describing his media relations approach as a "terrible look." Although Finebaum's initial comments were brief, he promised to delve deeper into his grievances on Matt Barrie's podcast.
However, before the podcast aired, Finebaum expanded on his thoughts during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up. In the segment, he predicted that Colorado would finish the season with a .500 record, which he deemed unimpressive given the considerable hype surrounding the program.
Finebaum acknowledged Sanders' superstar status but was critical of the overall perception of Colorado. He referred to the Buffaloes as "just another school in the middle of nowhere in a third-rate league."
"The problem I have with Deion Sanders is his attitude," Finebaum said. "Last year he embraced it he was the king of college football for five weeks. He's already off to a terrible start. He started a food fight last weekend with the local media which is a big mistake. He's very defensive and I think he's in for a very difficult second year in Boulder."
As the 2024 season approaches, expectations for Sanders and the Buffaloes are mixed. With a win total projection of 5.5, Colorado is viewed as a fringe bowl contender.
However, the Buffs face a tough opener against North Dakota State, one of the top FCS programs in the country. Despite the challenges, Colorado's roster has gotten better with talents like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, giving the team a chance to prove the doubters wrong.
With Sanders' outspoken nature and Finebaum's critical eye, this season is sure to be closely watched, especially by those eager to see if Colorado can live up to its self-generated hype.