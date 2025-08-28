Buffs Beat

Who Analysts Are Picking To Win Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Upset Alert?

While the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are certainly favored, some analysts are predicting the Colorado Buffaloes to deliver a statement win in their season opener at Folsom Field. Can coach Deion Sanders' new-look Buffs team knock off the Yellow Jackets?

Jack Carlough

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although only slightly, the Colorado Buffaloes are home underdogs heading into Friday's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Coach Deion Sanders' new-look CU football team is looking to prove it can win without former quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter while Georgia Tech is expected to build on last year's seven-win season. For Colorado, leaving Folsom Field victorious on Friday will ultimately come down to getting off to a quick start and winning the trenches.

As kickoff between Colorado and Georgia Tech approaches, who are the analysts picking to win?

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

Who Analysts Picking Win Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Upset Alert Deion Sanders Brent Key College Football
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Pick: Colorado wins, 28-27

In his explanation, Max Chadwick believes new Colorado starting quarterback Kaidon Salter will find success against Georgia Tech's shaky pass defense.

"We know what Georgia Tech looks like, and what we know about Georgia Tech, too, is their pass defense is vulnerable," Chadwick said on the 'PFF College Football Show.' "I get it, no Shedeur Sanders, no Travis Hunter, they lost a lot of weapons from last year's team. But, I still think this team is gonna throw the football at a very good rate, and I think Kaidon Salter will get it done."

To Chadwick's point, Georgia Tech totaled only five interceptions last season and allowed a 63.1 completion percentage (fourth-highest in the ACC). However, the Yellow Jackets will likely have a new identity under first-year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon.

Charlie Strella, Buffaloes Wire

Who Analysts Picking Win Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Upset Alert Deion Sanders Brent Key College Football
Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Prediction: Georgia Tech win, 30-27

Colorado Buffaloes Wire lead writer Charlie Strella gives the Yellow Jackets the edge, largely due to their "cohesion and experience" in all three facets.

"The Buffs should find more success on the ground against a mediocre Georgia Tech defensive front, and it will be fascinating to see how Kaidon Salter's legs become a factor," Strella wrote. "Still, the Yellow Jackets have just a bit more cohesion and experience throughout all three units (offense, defense and special teams) to pull off a narrow Week 1 road win."

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Week One Starting Quarterback Update: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?

MORE: How Will Colorado Buffaloes' Enhanced Game Day Experience Impact Home-Field Advantage?

MORE: Deion Sanders Unveils New Nike Shoes With Nod to Sons Shedeur, Shilo Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Interesting Betting Odds Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

J.D. PicKell, On3

Who Analysts Picking Win Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Upset Alert Deion Sanders Brent Key College Football
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Prediction: Colorado wins, 31-27

On3's J.D. PicKell doesn't want to be proven wrong by "Coach Prime" and the Buffs again to open the 2025 season.

“I walked into this building a lot of times on Sunday mornings after a Colorado game that I picked them to lose and they won,” PicKell said. “I think this is kind of the Week 1 'Gotcha.' I think Colorado ends up winning this game at home. I think 'Coach Prime' will have them dialed in, playing inspired football, and I think Colorado wins... I think the game is played a little bit more high-scoring, which favors Colorado."

Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football