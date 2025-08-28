Who Analysts Are Picking To Win Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Upset Alert?
Although only slightly, the Colorado Buffaloes are home underdogs heading into Friday's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Coach Deion Sanders' new-look CU football team is looking to prove it can win without former quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter while Georgia Tech is expected to build on last year's seven-win season. For Colorado, leaving Folsom Field victorious on Friday will ultimately come down to getting off to a quick start and winning the trenches.
As kickoff between Colorado and Georgia Tech approaches, who are the analysts picking to win?
Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus
Pick: Colorado wins, 28-27
In his explanation, Max Chadwick believes new Colorado starting quarterback Kaidon Salter will find success against Georgia Tech's shaky pass defense.
"We know what Georgia Tech looks like, and what we know about Georgia Tech, too, is their pass defense is vulnerable," Chadwick said on the 'PFF College Football Show.' "I get it, no Shedeur Sanders, no Travis Hunter, they lost a lot of weapons from last year's team. But, I still think this team is gonna throw the football at a very good rate, and I think Kaidon Salter will get it done."
To Chadwick's point, Georgia Tech totaled only five interceptions last season and allowed a 63.1 completion percentage (fourth-highest in the ACC). However, the Yellow Jackets will likely have a new identity under first-year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon.
Charlie Strella, Buffaloes Wire
Prediction: Georgia Tech win, 30-27
Colorado Buffaloes Wire lead writer Charlie Strella gives the Yellow Jackets the edge, largely due to their "cohesion and experience" in all three facets.
"The Buffs should find more success on the ground against a mediocre Georgia Tech defensive front, and it will be fascinating to see how Kaidon Salter's legs become a factor," Strella wrote. "Still, the Yellow Jackets have just a bit more cohesion and experience throughout all three units (offense, defense and special teams) to pull off a narrow Week 1 road win."
J.D. PicKell, On3
Prediction: Colorado wins, 31-27
On3's J.D. PicKell doesn't want to be proven wrong by "Coach Prime" and the Buffs again to open the 2025 season.
“I walked into this building a lot of times on Sunday mornings after a Colorado game that I picked them to lose and they won,” PicKell said. “I think this is kind of the Week 1 'Gotcha.' I think Colorado ends up winning this game at home. I think 'Coach Prime' will have them dialed in, playing inspired football, and I think Colorado wins... I think the game is played a little bit more high-scoring, which favors Colorado."
Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.