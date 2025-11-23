Arizona State's Raleek Brown Exploits Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Weakness
The Colorado Buffaloes’ rough season rolled on Saturday night with a 42-17 loss to Arizona State. Deion Sanders and his defense never found an answer for a Sun Devils offense that came out fast and never let up.
Arizona State hit Colorado with big plays from every angle. A 33-yard touchdown run, a 68-yard throw over the top and an 88-yard run in the open field all showed just how outmatched the Buffaloes were in space.
Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown was the difference. He turned in the best performance of his career, breaking free for an 88-yard touchdown and adding a 33-yard receiving score. Every time he touched the ball, it felt like he could flip the game on its head.
Colorado just couldn’t match that kind of juice. Even with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis running the offense, the Buffaloes never found a rhythm or anything close to the tempo they needed to keep it competitive.
The 42 points Arizona State scored were the most they’ve put up against a Power Four opponent this season, and it looked every bit like it.
At this point, Colorado’s season has started to sound like the same story on repeat. Until the Buffaloes find a way to slow down explosive plays, they’re going to keep falling behind teams that can change the game in a single snap.
How Raleek Brown Became the Undeniable MVP on Saturday Night
The Buffaloes’ offense wasn’t sharp, but Arizona State delivered one of its most complete performances of the season. And the biggest reason the Sun Devils took off was Brown's play.
Brown finished with 255 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns. His signature moment came in the second half when he broke free for an 88-yard score that helped Arizona State pull away for good.
With that kind of burst in the backfield, Colorado had no chance of matching the tempo.
That big-play ability alone makes Brown the clear MVP of the night. He didn’t just change the game; he dictated it from the first quarter on.
When a player controls the rhythm that thoroughly, naming him MVP becomes the most straightforward call anyone can make.
Buffaloes Take Another Step Back in a Season Testing Fan Patience
Outside of Colorado’s struggles and blowout losses, the program simply doesn’t have the star power it once did. There’s no Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter on this roster anymore, and while Jordan Seaton is a talented piece, an offensive lineman alone isn’t going to spark excitement among fans.
Saturday’s blowout loss to Arizona State only made that reality more obvious. A 42–17 defeat against a middle-of-the-pack conference team doesn’t energize a fanbase—it pushes it further away.
Sanders’ approach to developing players is becoming a real concern.
The transfer portal has brought in some solid talent. Still, if the program isn’t committed to growing and improving its roster, the Buffaloes won’t be able to compete consistently in the Big 12.
Until Sanders fields a team that competes every week, fans aren’t going to stay invested. They want more than a few isolated highlights—they want progress, direction and something that resembles a foundation.
Right now, they’re not getting that. Losses like the one to Arizona State only reinforce that feeling, which is why excitement stays low and Folsom Field keeps feeling empty.