Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Where Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Stand Entering Week 1

Now that Week 1 of the college football season has arrived, check out where coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes stand in our latest Big 12 Conference power rankings. Plus, see where the Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones landed after winning Week 0.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The first full week of the 2025 college football season has finally arrived.

While we'll learn plenty from Week 1 games, including the Colorado Buffaloes' massive test against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Big 12 Conference appears wide open with several teams capable of reaching the league's title game.

With that being said, check out our Big 12 football power rankings entering Week 1:

16. UCF Knights

Nov 9, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCF Knights defensive end Daylan Dotson (15) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Record: 0-0

New starting quarterback Cam Fancher, a transfer from Florida Atlantic, will look to lead UCF to a win over Jacksonville State in Week 1.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 0-0

With even its starting quarterback still unknown, West Virginia has plenty of question marks entering its first season of the second coach Rich Rodriguez era.

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 0-0

Longtime coach Mike Gundy will reportedly roll with redshirt freshman Hauss Hejny at quarterback in Oklahoma State's Thursday evening opener against UT Martin.

13. Arizona Wildcats

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 0-0

Coach Brent Brennan is entering his second season at Arizona's helm and outside expectations are far lower than last year.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 0-0

Cincinnati has an opportunity to leap up these power rankings with a Week 1 win over the Big Ten's Nebraska Cornhuskers.

11. Houston Cougars

Record: 0-0

Houston impressed many of defense last year but now must prove itself on offense to be taken seriously in the Big 12.

10. BYU Cougars

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 0-0

All of a sudden, BYU has gone from a possible preseason favorite to a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 team after losing quarterback Jake Retzlaff. It could be a long season in Provo if freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier isn't ready for the challenge of replacing Retzlaff.

9. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 0-0

There's a case for TCU and its potent passing attack to be much higher on this list, but question marks at running back and on the defensive side of the ball are limiting factors.

8. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 0-0

If the Buffs can get their run game going and upset Georgia Tech on Friday, coach Deion Sanders' squad could move up multiple spots in our post-Week 1 power ranking.

7. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs for yards during the game between Fresno State and Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 1-0

Kansas looked solid in its 31-7 Week 0 win over Fresno State, but too much may be riding on quarterback Jalon Daniels to keep this offense humming.

6. Utah Utes

Record: 0-0

Utah is poised for a bounce-back season under longtime coach Kyle Whittingham and New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier.

5. Kansas State Wildcats

Record: 0-1 (0-1 Big 12)

Kansas State had somewhat of a letdown performance in its Week 0 loss to Iowa State. Quarterback Avery Johnson didn't exactly jump off the tape and its rushing attack struggled at times without the injured Dylan Edwards.

4. Baylor Bears

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) passes against the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Record: 0-0

Baylor's ceiling might not be as high as other Big 12 teams, but its strong finish to last year and the return of quarterback Sawyer Robertson provide great optimism.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 0-0

Texas Tech reloaded heavily through the transfer portal, and if its defense can take a step forward, the Red Raiders could easily reach the Big 12 title game.

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 1-0 (1-0 Big 12)

After a statement Week 0 win over Kansas State, the Cyclones proved ready to make another run at the Big 12 title.

1. Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 0-0

For now, standout quarterback Sam Leavitt and the defending Big 12 champion Sun Devils hold the top spot. Expect wide receiver and former Buff Jordyn Tyson to explode as well in the absence of running back Cam Skattebo.

