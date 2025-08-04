Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Injury Update: Expected Return
During Saturday’s training camp practice, Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not seen participating due to arm soreness. The Browns did not have practice on Sunday, giving the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback an added day of rest.
There is positive news regarding the soreness, as ESPN Cleveland reported that Sanders is expected to return to practice on Monday. Before missing Saturday’s practice, Sanders had performed in team drills through nine training camp days. With two days of rest for the soreness, Sanders can come back and continue competing for a role with Cleveland.
Updates Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats
Sanders is still competing for the starting position along with Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are rotating the quarterbacks around, keeping the competition open.
- Joe Flacco: 54-for-92 (58.7 percent), 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
- Shedeur Sanders: 49-for-70 (70.0 percent), 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
- Kenny Pickett: 23-for-34 (67.6 percent), 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
- Dillon Gabriel: 62-for-113 (54.9 percent), 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Pickett has missed some time with a hamstring injury, giving him the least amount of reps, but he is also back with the team. There is a belief that Flacco is leading the quarterback competition, but the doors are still open for the other three quarterbacks. Gabriel has had an up-and-down training camp, making the preseason much more important.
Sanders has been showing off his accuracy throughout practices, having the best completion percentage at 70.0 percent. He has also thrown for the most touchdowns and not thrown an interception.
Sanders started training camp primarily working with the third-team, splitting reps with Gabriel and the second-team offense as well. As the former Buffaloes quarterback continues to put in the work, the team is giving him more chances.
There have been two practices that have stood out the most with Sanders. The first was on day five, when Sanders went 9-of-9 for two touchdowns. Despite not being with the first team, it showed off the rookie quarterback’s skills, leading him to earn more opportunities with the team.
On day seven, Sanders earned the chance to go up against the first-team defense while working with the second-team offense. He went 2-of-3, which may not be a large sample size, but it was not with the first-team offense, and it was against one of the top defenses in the league. How he played only helped him in the quarterback competition.
The Cleveland Browns only have one more training camp practice scheduled before traveling to Carolina for a joint practice with the Panthers. After a couple of days of rest, Sanders can get back on the field and continue to impress and work to move up the depth chart.
The Browns will kick off their preseason games on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. With four quarterbacks competing for a starting role, seeing how the reps are divided and how each player performs will be something to watch for.
Cleveland will then face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams to close out the preseason. The Browns will kick off the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.