Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Reveals Quarterback Room Dynamic
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of five quarterbacks in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. He joins Browns 2025 third round rookie Dillon Gabriel and free agent signings Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.
The Browns have one quarterback returning quarterback from the 2024 team, Deshaun Watson. However, Watson is coming off of a torn achilles suffered last season and his status for the season is still up in the air. The competition for starting quarterback job this fall is very much wide open.
On Wednesday after practice, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke about the dynamic in quarterback room.
Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees Gives Details Of Being In A Quarterback Room
The Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room and there is only room for one of them to start this season. From the outside looking in, it could seem that this type of situation between the quarterbacks could be awkward and cause constant tension. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says that is not the case.
“Look, I think like the misnomer with this is the quarterbacks get along most places, right? Everyone is supporting one another, it’s one group,” Rees said. “Everyone is pushing ahead, and everyone is competing, but everyone is supporting one another.”
Rees has experience himself of being in quarterback rooms. Rees was a quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2010 through 2013. He went undrafted and never made it off a practice squad in his short stint in Washington in the NFL.
“That’s the cool part about being in a quarterback room is that relationship, and understanding how close those guys are and how much they help one another,” Rees said. “We’re in a selfless business here. We want the team to win and we all got to support one another to do that.”
Rees is entering his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Last season, he was the Browns pass game specialist and tight ends coach. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide and before that, the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Who Will Start at Quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?
The question of who will be the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still an unknown. It would be a tall task for either one of the rookies; Sanders or Gabriel, to win the job before Week One. Although it wouldn't be too surprising for one of them to eventually work their way up to earn the starting job as the season progresses.
Having a quarterback with NFL experience like Flacco or even Pickett start Week One seems like it will be the more plausible scenario out of the gates.