Shedeur Sanders Surprises At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Mental Prep
Former Colorado Buffaloes All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders is participating in the second week of OTAs for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie signal-caller has been extremely productive on the field for the Browns, but has, to some, surprisingly made a massive impact off the field as well. Whether it be through charity work in the community, media relations with the press, or his work ethic in the building, Sanders has caught the attention of the masses in Cleveland.
“He’s got a million-dollar smile, but there are a lot of thoughts behind that smile. He’s introspective. He’s got a great broader perspective on life….at one point in the interview, it was really telling, he looked at the camera and cautioned young athletes about the perils of social media. I was beyond impressed with my first interaction with the guy. I spent about 15 minutes with him and was very very impressed,” football host Andrew Siciliano said on the Rich Eisen Show.
Sanders has been exemplary on the field and throughout drills. With limited reps, Sanders keeps making the most of his opportunities, throwing touchdown after touchdown. However, what the rookie quarterback keeps doing off the field to further solidify himself has been equally as important as the work he’s done threading the needle in between the lines
“He’s really put in a lot of work as all those guys are, but you could tell on the mental side of the game and learning the system and calling it and having that rhythm to it, he’s put a lot of work and time and effort into that. And then when you do that, the game starts to slow down and you can focus on finding completions. And he’s done a nice job of that as camp’s progressed,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said.
That mental aspect is something that was a huge question mark and concern coming into this process. Not long ago, rumors swirled of a catastrophic failure of an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine, where Sanders reportedly bombed the portion that was meant to play mind games with him and deceive him. Now, just a month in, Sanders has accumulated the respect of the quarterback room in Cleveland.
“I think he’s a great young quarterback, I think he’s going to do a tremendous job for us,” Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “He’s a great dude. I’m excited to have him on our team.”
With a player as important as Jeudy coming off a career-best season showing such fervent support, it means a lot for Sanders going forward. It’s one thing to display great talent and showcase accuracy as a passer, but to win over coaches and players who have been around the game for decades with the way you carry yourself, treat your teammates, and showcase your work ethic is all the more impressive.