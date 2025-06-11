Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders 'Perfect' Fit For Kevin Stefanski Says NFL Analyst
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making a major splash as he continues to progress through the offseason training periods. In a highly publicized quarterback battle, the former Colorado Buffaloes All-American is dominating headlines from both reporters in attendance and media members who cover the sport in general. The coverage has become so in-depth that those in attendance are reporting OTA and Minicamp passing statistics.
Throughout the process, Sanders has shown poise and growth in all areas. As much of the storm swirls off the field, Sanders appears to be making strides on it when he’s given the opportunity. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky commented on Sanders, the Brown’s offense, and his potential to be the starting quarterback down the line and take over the team.
“If this offense under Kevin Stefanski is going to what it was a few years ago, he’s [Shedeur Sanders] perfect for it. Under center, play action, controlling the line of scrimmage, see the defense, get from one to two to three quickly…he’s custom made for that,” former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said.
"The way that he thinks and the way that he can see something on the board, take it to walkthrough, and then bring it to the practice. He has to force the organization to play him because he is so impressive,” Orlovsky continued.
Orlovsky’s comments come on the heels of the second portion of OTAs, where Sanders once again flashed some of the tools and moxie that had him getting first-round draft projections prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is entering his second season with the Browns and first as coordinator, recently spoke about Sanders and his work ethic.
“He’s really put in a lot of work as all those guys are, but you could tell on the mental side of the game and learning the system and calling it and having that rhythm to it, he’s put a lot of work and time and effort into that. And then when you do that, the game starts to slow down and you can focus on finding completions. And he’s done a nice job of that as camp’s progressed,” Rees said.
Despite being in a competitive environment with veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in addition to fellow rookie Dillion Gabriel, Sanders knows it’s all about the team. When asked about the quarterback room earlier this summer, Sanders provided insights into his point of view.
"We're all different characters. It's funny going there and seeing Joe every day. It's fun to see him because I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really with Joe Flacco right now, we're on the same team,'" Shedeur Sanders said. "Then, of course, with Kenny, the experience he has being in the league for these years is cool just to see the process of it. And Deshaun, of course, he's active in there, he's in all the meetings, so it's cool talking to him."
Buffaloes fans aren't surprised to see Sanders' embracing his teammates and shining at practice. In Boulder, Sanders totaled 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes, 8 interceptions, and a 74.0 percent completion rate in 2024. He had his jersey retired after breaking Colorado single-season records for passing yards, completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception ratio, and passing touchdowns.
Training camp is getting closer and closer, and the young signal caller will have his opportunities to earn a roster spot, and maybe even more as he fights for the starting job.