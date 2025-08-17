College Football Bowl Game Predictions: Where Are Deion Sanders's Colorado Buffaloes?
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off of a nine-win season that resulted in an Alamo Bowl berth. 2025 will look a lot different for Coach Deion Sanders’s Buffaloes as they lost star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL.
What bowl are the Buffaloes projected to make this season?
ESPN Releases Bowl Projections
Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their College Football Playoff and bowl game predictions for the 2025 season. Both have the Buffaloes missing the playoff, but making a bowl game for the second straight year.
Bonagura has the Buffaloes going to the L.A. Bowl and playing the UNLV Rebels. This would be the first ever matchup between the two programs.
Schlabach on the other hand has Colorado making the Sun Bowl and playing the Florida State Seminoles. The Buffaloes and Seminoles have faced off three times in their history, with Florida State winning all three meetings. The most recent of which was in 2008, with Florida State winning 39-21.
What is especially intriguing about this potential Colorado vs. Florida State Sun Bowl is that it would be Deion Sanders coaching against his former school. Sanders played for the Seminoles from 1985 through 1988, making three straight All-American teams. He was one of the best players in program history and his Florida State No. 2 jersey is and honored number.
ESPN's College Football Playoff, National Championship Game Predictions
ESPN also predicted the College Football Playoff field. Bonagura’s and Schlabachs’s semifinals matchups consist of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Clemson Tigers.
Bonagura and Schlabach each have the Fiesta Bowl semifinal between Georgia and Texas, with Texas winning to advance to the national championship
In the other semifinal, both have Penn State in it. Bonagura’s fourth team is Ohio State, who he has losing to Penn State. Schlabach’s has Clemson beating Penn State. This sets up national title matchups of Penn State vs. Texas and Clemson vs. Texas.
Colorado Buffaloes Win Total
The Colorado Buffaloes currently have a win total of 5.5. The over has odds of -120 while the under is at +100 per DraftKings Sportsbook. It is virtually a coin flip if the Buffaloes make or miss a bowl according to the betting odds.
Colorado looks like they will turn to transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter played the past four seasons with the Liberty Flames before he entered the portal and picked Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. He is a dual-threat that will give this offense a new look.
