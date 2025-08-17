Buffs Beat

College Football Bowl Game Predictions: Where Are Deion Sanders's Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a nine-win season in 2024 in Coach Deion Sanders's second season. Colorado made the Alamo Bowl. What bowl game are they projected to make in the 2025 college football season?

Cory Pappas

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off of a nine-win season that resulted in an Alamo Bowl berth. 2025 will look a lot different for Coach Deion Sanders’s Buffaloes as they lost star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL. 

What bowl are the Buffaloes projected to make this season?

ESPN Releases Bowl Projections

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Colton Hood (3) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN released their College Football Playoff and bowl game predictions for the 2025 season. Both have the Buffaloes missing the playoff, but making a bowl game for the second straight year. 

Bonagura has the Buffaloes going to the L.A. Bowl and playing the UNLV Rebels. This would be the first ever matchup between the two programs. 

Schlabach on the other hand has Colorado making the Sun Bowl and playing the Florida State Seminoles. The Buffaloes and Seminoles have faced off three times in their history, with Florida State winning all three meetings. The most recent of which was in 2008, with Florida State winning 39-21. 

What is especially intriguing about this potential Colorado vs. Florida State Sun Bowl is that it would be Deion Sanders coaching against his former school. Sanders played for the Seminoles from 1985 through 1988, making three straight All-American teams. He was one of the best players in program history and his Florida State No. 2 jersey is and honored number.

ESPN's College Football Playoff, National Championship Game Predictions

ATLANTA FALCONS: Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) and Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) take down Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN also predicted the College Football Playoff field. Bonagura’s and Schlabachs’s semifinals matchups consist of the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Clemson Tigers. 

Bonagura and Schlabach each have the Fiesta Bowl semifinal between Georgia and Texas, with Texas winning to advance to the national championship

In the other semifinal, both have Penn State in it. Bonagura’s fourth team is Ohio State, who he has losing to Penn State. Schlabach’s has Clemson beating Penn State. This sets up national title matchups of Penn State vs. Texas and Clemson vs. Texas. 

Colorado Buffaloes Win Total

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes currently have a win total of 5.5. The over has odds of -120 while the under is at +100 per DraftKings Sportsbook. It is virtually a coin flip if the Buffaloes make or miss a bowl according to the betting odds.  

Colorado looks like they will turn to transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter played the past four seasons with the Liberty Flames before he entered the portal and picked Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. He is a dual-threat that will give this offense a new look.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

