Colorado Buffaloes Snubbed In Latest Player Rankings?
The Colorado Buffaloes are entering a new season amid a swirl of preseason rankings and predictions.
Analysts nationwide are weighing in on every program, offering a glimpse at expectations before the first kickoff. While these projections won’t matter once the games begin, they do set the stage for how the Buffaloes are viewed heading into the season.
One of the most closely watched is ESPN’s annual top-100 player rankings.
With what many believe is one of the more balanced rosters in the Big 12, Colorado entered the offseason with hopes of making another bowl run. On paper, at least one Buffalo would earn a spot on that list.
ESPN didn’t see it that way. Not a single Colorado Buffalo made ESPN's top-100 ranking.
That snub comes as the program heads into its third year under coach Deion Sanders, hoping to carry over the momentum from last season. They went 9-4 last season, the program's best finish since 2016, when they won 10 games, but they’re still chasing their first bowl win since 2004.
Being left off ESPN’s list is another sign that respect won’t come from hype alone — the Buffaloes will have to earn it on the field this fall.
Which Colorado Stars Were Snubbed?
It’s hard to say who exactly should have made the list. Still, a few Colorado players who could have deserved a spot include offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, now the Buffaloes' expected starter.
Both players have solid cases, but Seaton’s snub really stood out.
Seaton is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the country and was a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy. 247Sports even had him as the top tackle and No. 13 overall in the 2024 class. With all that hype, he’s more than lived up to it.
With all the hype around him, Seaton has more than delivered on those expectations.
With talent like Seaton and Salter on the roster, Colorado’s absence from the rankings raises eyebrows. It also sets the stage for the players to prove themselves on the field this season.
Big 12 Talent That Earned Recognition
The list featured 10 players from the Big 12, led by Arizona State with three, including the duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. Texas Tech had two players make it as well: linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and edge rusher David Bailey.
Utah’s projected top-five NFL Draft pick Spencer Fano made the cut at No. 7 overall.
Two quarterbacks drew attention with their high rankings: Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson and TCU’s Josh Hoover both landed in the top 55. While they had solid seasons last year, their placement surprised many observers.
Kansas State was represented by just one player, quarterback Avery Johnson, who came in at No. 79. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht closed out the Big 12’s presence on the list at No. 89.
Even with just a few players recognized, the conference continues to show its depth and competitiveness, with plenty of talent still waiting to be noticed.