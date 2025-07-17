Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders' Special Bond With Transfer Portal Player
Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata spoke during Big 12 media day. Mata has been with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders since Coach Prime’s days back at Jackson State. Mata talked about the connection the two have with each other.
Alejandro Mata and Deion Sanders Connection
Alejandro Mata began his collegiate career at Jackson State under Coach Prime in 2021. Following the 2022 season with Sanders taking the coaching job with the Buffaloes, Mata entered the transfer portal and followed him to Boulder.
“I knew it was Colorado from the day I hit the transfer portal,” Mata said. “Having that relationship with him (Deion Sanders) is great. Having his trust, having that feeling that knowing Coach Prime is behind you no matter what you do, no matter what happens, he will have your back. That definitely helps my mental state, which helps me perform in games.”
Mata was asked what his favorite memory with Coach Prime was. He had one in particular that he said was his favorite. Mata speaks Spanish as well as English, and translated Deion’s postgame speech when the two were at Jackson State. Take a look at this video.
“Ever since he made me a translator at Jackson State for that first game…(my favorite memory) is definitely that one. Being able to translate his speech to Spanish,” Mata said.
Mata outlined his kicking goals for the 2025 season. This will be his final year playing college football and he wants to improve on his two seasons in Boulder. He was 10/12 on field goals in 2023 and 12/15 on field goals in 2024.
“Averaged 80 percent on both years kind of doesn’t show improvement,” Mata said. “(For 2025 goals) Hopefully a couple 50 yard kicks that I make. Obviously, 85 percent or more on field goals, and then make all my extra points because you shouldn’t be missing those.”
Colorado’s Missing A Lot of Juice From 2024 Team
The Colorado Buffaloes will have Deion Sanders wearing the headset and coaching on the sidelines this season, but many of the high profile players in the team from a year ago will not be there.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now in the NFL after getting selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in 2024 and won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy with his elite two-way playmaking. He had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 36 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended on defense.