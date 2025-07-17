Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders' Special Bond With Transfer Portal Player

Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata is heading into his final collegiate season. Mata has played for Coach Deion Sanders since 2021 at Jackson State and the two have formed a very special bond. Mata talked about this at Big 12 media day.

Cory Pappas

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (left) embraces kicker Alejandro Mata against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (left) embraces kicker Alejandro Mata against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata spoke during Big 12 media day. Mata has been with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders since Coach Prime’s days back at Jackson State. Mata talked about the connection the two have with each other. 

Alejandro Mata and Deion Sanders Connection

Colorado Buffaloes' Alejandro Mata Reveals Special Connection With Deion Sanders
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates with his kicker Alejandro Mata (16) after his last-minute field goal to win 27-24 over the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alejandro Mata began his collegiate career at Jackson State under Coach Prime in 2021. Following the 2022 season with Sanders taking the coaching job with the Buffaloes, Mata entered the transfer portal and followed him to Boulder. 

“I knew it was Colorado from the day I hit the transfer portal,” Mata said. “Having that relationship with him (Deion Sanders) is great. Having his trust, having that feeling that knowing Coach Prime is behind you no matter what you do, no matter what happens, he will have your back. That definitely helps my mental state, which helps me perform in games.”

Mata was asked what his favorite memory with Coach Prime was. He had one in particular that he said was his favorite. Mata speaks Spanish as well as English, and translated Deion’s postgame speech when the two were at Jackson State. Take a look at this video.

Alejandro Mata announced his commitment to play for Coach Prime at Colorado Buffaloes Football. Get ready for more epic moments like this 🙌 (via DeionSandersJr/TW, DeionSanders/TW, alemata004/TW)

Posted by College Football on ESPN on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

“Ever since he made me a translator at Jackson State for that first game…(my favorite memory) is definitely that one. Being able to translate his speech to Spanish,” Mata said. 

Mata outlined his kicking goals for the 2025 season. This will be his final year playing college football and he wants to improve on his two seasons in Boulder. He was 10/12 on field goals in 2023 and 12/15 on field goals in 2024.  

“Averaged 80 percent on both years kind of doesn’t show improvement,” Mata said. “(For 2025 goals) Hopefully a couple 50 yard kicks that I make. Obviously, 85 percent or more on field goals, and then make all my extra points because you shouldn’t be missing those.”

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals NFL Training Camp Visit Plans For Sons Shedeur And Shilo

MORE: Shedeur Sanders 'Impossible' Trade Proposal: Reunion With Former Teammate?

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status

MORE: Oklahoma Sooners 4-Star Receiver Commit Flipping To Colorado Buffaloes?

Colorado’s Missing A Lot of Juice From 2024 Team

Colorado Buffaloes' Alejandro Mata Reveals Special Connection With Deion Sanders
Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes will have Deion Sanders wearing the headset and coaching on the sidelines this season, but many of the high profile players in the team from a year ago will not be there.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now in the NFL after getting selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in 2024 and won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. 

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy with his elite two-way playmaking. He had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 36 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended on defense. 

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football