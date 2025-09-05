Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Reveals Parenting Keys: 'I Give Grace'
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one of the most popular personalities in football thanks to his playing days in the NFL, but fans have fallen in love with the Sanders family as a whole after former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders played for "Coach Prime" at Colorado.
Most recently, Sanders talked about some of his parenting philosophies in an interview with one of his business partners, Rod Johnson, the co-founder of BLK & Bold. Alongside Johnson, "Coach Prime" is a co-owner of BLK & Bold, the United States' largest independently-owned coffee company.
Deion Sanders' Parenting Rules
"I don't expect my kids to be me. And we had a rule a long time ago when they first started, all five of them: 'You don't have to be the best.' Because a lot of times, athletes of prominence, they expect this (makes big hand gesture) from their kids. No, my rule was, 'You don't have to be the best, but you've got to give me your best. And I know what your best is because I've raised you, I've been there from the beginning,'" Sanders said.
The message from Sanders rings especially true as Shedeur Sanders is currently the third-string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns while Shilo Sanders was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 53-man rosters were finalized in the NFL.
The 'Deion Sanders effect' is not only caused by the improved on-field play but also by starpower that the Sanders family as a whole brought to Boulder, Colorado, once "Coach Prime" was hired by the Buffaloes.
Sanders expressed his confidence in his kids, revealing the faith he has in each of them to find their way.
"I give grace. The enemy's got five shots at me. I got five kids, man, You don't think one of them's not going to get nicked, and you're going to see some dysfunction. . . . But we're going to get it together because they have a tremendous foundation, so even if they veer off for a minute, they're gonna get it back together," Sanders said.
Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after some expected the former Buffs star to be selected towars the top of the first round. Meanwhile, Shilo Sanders was not picked in the draft and signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent.
Deion Sanders' Parenting Advice to Travis Hunter
Most recently, Sanders reacted to the news of Travis Hunter becoming a father after the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie announced and his wife Leanna Lenee announced the birth of their son.
"Oh my god. I'm taking deep breath because I love him to life. I love him like he's a son," Sanders said. "It's funny when your son is now a father, so that's why I had to really step back. It's a beautiful thing. The thing that I told him is, 'Let's correct all the things that we purposely think that we didn't receive as a child, and let's correct that in our fatherhood. Let's do that. And no matter what happens in life, let's make sure we're the best darn father that ever walked.'"
Sanders has made good use of his platform, not only teaching his players how to be better people but also sharing his wisdom with his fans.