Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Add Three Walk-Ons To Decimated Position Group
A decimated Colorado Buffaloes running back room has added three walk-ons to the mix.
With Dallan Hayden currently managing a hand injury and Charlie Offerdahl retired, walk-ons Cole Gaddis, Tyree Hayes-Trusty and Leonardo Valle recently joined CU's roster to help supplement the position group. Gaddis and Hayes Trusty both played high school football locally, and Valle hails from Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Titus Bautista, who saw some action in April's spring game, remains on the roster as Colorado's only other walk-on running back. Hayden, Micah Welch, Incarnate Word transfer DeKalon Taylor and Coastal Carolina transfer Simeon Price are all on scholarship.
Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, all three healthy scholarship running backs received at least one carry. Welch, a sophomore, led the group with 11 rushes for 64 yards.
"I think we should have capitalized on a few more (plays)and understand the backs that we have are pretty darn good backs," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after the Georgia Tech loss. "We got three guys back there, and Dallan isn't even playing right now, that can do the job."
Take a closer look at Colorado's newest running backs:
Cole Gaddis (Longmont, CO)
Cole Gaddis lettered in four sports (football, basketball, track and field and soccer) at nearby Longmont High School, where he earned the prestigious Freddie Steinmark Award in recognition of his academic and athletic success. On the gridiron, Gaddis rushed for 2,539 yards and four touchdowns in his final two seasons.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Gaddis spent last season at Division II powerhouse Colorado School of Mines but didn't see any playing time.
Tyree Hayes-Trusty (Littleton, CO)
Another in-state product, Tyree Hayes-Trusty was a mult-time all-conference football player at Columbine High School in Littleton. There, he rushed for 966 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2021.
Hayes-Trusty began his college career at San Diego in 2023 before spending last season at Northern Colorado. He has yet to see game action at the college level.
Leonardo Valle (Richmond Hill, GA)
According to MaxPreps, Leonardo Valle was primarily a linebacker at Richmond Hill High School in Georgia but has now transitioned to running back. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Colorado newcomer recorded 53 tackles as a junior in 2018.
Gaddis, Hayes-Trusty and Valle are likely in Boulder to provide help on the practice squad, although "Coach Prime" has allowed walk-ons to rise up the depth chart when deserving. Offerdahl and safety Ben Finneseth both began their careers as walk-ons before earning a scholarship. Plus, former CU center Cash Cleveland earned a starting role as a walk-on last year.
Colorado will host the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT.