Deion Sanders Provides Big Update On Key Colorado Buffaloes Position Group
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' safety rotation remains unclear heading into their Week 2 games against the Delaware Blue Hens.
In last week's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, coach Deion Sanders surprised many by giving former walk-on Ben Finneseth the start alongside Carter Stoutmire, leading to questions about one-time presumed starter Tawfiq Byard's status. Byard, a transfer from South Florida, still saw considerable playing time, but it's still unclear what the safety rotation will look like on Saturday.
Deion Sanders Gives Update on Colorado's Safeties
"Coach Prime" shared some insight into the competition at safety during a press conference on Tuesday.
"Those guys are still battling," Sanders said. "Somebody has to step out and seize the moment and take advantage of the opportunity. All three of them are trying their butts off; they are trying the best they can. But really, the battle is won in practice, not out there on the game field. It is what we trust with what we see in practice, and those guys are working their butts off to make that happen for us."
Stoutmire closed the game with six tackles and a pass breakup, Finneseth had three tackles and Byard recorded one. Tennessee transfer John Slaughter was listed behind Stoutmire on the depth chart but didn't record any statistics.
Outside of top cornerback DJ McKinney and nickel Preston Hodge, Colorado's defensive secondary is still in flux after losing cornerback Travis Hunter and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Opposite McKinney, Wyoming transfer Tyrecus Davis, Illinois State transfer Teon Parks and RJ Johnson all struggled against Georgia Tech.
"It's still a competition everywhere on the other corner," Sanders said. "We did some things, a couple things cost us a little bit with penalties as well. But I think — I don't think, I know — going into next week is more definitive of what it's going to be, and it's going to take a good week of practice too. Some guys have been injured. That's why they went out there as well."
Looking Toward Delaware
Colorado's Week 2 game against Delaware should give the Buffs' safeties a get-right game if they perform to their capabilities. Blue Hens quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Delaware State last week, but he doesn't strike quite the same fear as Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and his talented wide receiver room.
If Colorado can get out to a big lead early, expect Finneseth and possibly Slaughter to see significant playing time at safety.
Kickoff at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Blue Hens is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on Fox.