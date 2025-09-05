Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Provides Big Update On Key Colorado Buffaloes Position Group

As seen in Week 1, the Colorado Buffaloes' safety room remains unsettled with Ben Finneseth, Tawfiq Byard, Carter Stoutmire and John Slaughter all competing for playing time. Coach Deion Sanders confirmed as much during a pre-Delaware Blue Hens game presser.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' safety rotation remains unclear heading into their Week 2 games against the Delaware Blue Hens.

In last week's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, coach Deion Sanders surprised many by giving former walk-on Ben Finneseth the start alongside Carter Stoutmire, leading to questions about one-time presumed starter Tawfiq Byard's status. Byard, a transfer from South Florida, still saw considerable playing time, but it's still unclear what the safety rotation will look like on Saturday.

Deion Sanders Gives Update on Colorado's Safeties

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" shared some insight into the competition at safety during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Those guys are still battling," Sanders said. "Somebody has to step out and seize the moment and take advantage of the opportunity. All three of them are trying their butts off; they are trying the best they can. But really, the battle is won in practice, not out there on the game field. It is what we trust with what we see in practice, and those guys are working their butts off to make that happen for us."

Stoutmire closed the game with six tackles and a pass breakup, Finneseth had three tackles and Byard recorded one. Tennessee transfer John Slaughter was listed behind Stoutmire on the depth chart but didn't record any statistics.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outside of top cornerback DJ McKinney and nickel Preston Hodge, Colorado's defensive secondary is still in flux after losing cornerback Travis Hunter and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Opposite McKinney, Wyoming transfer Tyrecus Davis, Illinois State transfer Teon Parks and RJ Johnson all struggled against Georgia Tech.

"It's still a competition everywhere on the other corner," Sanders said. "We did some things, a couple things cost us a little bit with penalties as well. But I think — I don't think, I know — going into next week is more definitive of what it's going to be, and it's going to take a good week of practice too. Some guys have been injured. That's why they went out there as well."

Looking Toward Delaware

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Brandon Hood (26) runs the ball against safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado's Week 2 game against Delaware should give the Buffs' safeties a get-right game if they perform to their capabilities. Blue Hens quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Delaware State last week, but he doesn't strike quite the same fear as Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and his talented wide receiver room.

If Colorado can get out to a big lead early, expect Finneseth and possibly Slaughter to see significant playing time at safety.

Kickoff at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Blue Hens is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on Fox.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

