Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report: Spring Football Game Latest News, Updates

Based on what has been shared, the Colorado Buffaloes should be fairly healthy for their 2025 Black and Gold Day spring football game at Folsom Field. Only a couple of players on coach Deion Sanders' squad are reportedly out this spring due to injury, and one big name is back.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Phillip Houston (54) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A relatively healthy Colorado Buffaloes squad is expected to hit Folsom Field on Saturday for the program's 2025 Black and Gold Day spring football game.

According to what coach Deion Sanders and his assistants have shared this spring, only two players are likely to miss Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage due to injury. Others may also be out with unreported ailments, however.

"I feel really good about our support staff, where we are injury-wise, the guys that I know are going to be healthy and coming back this summer," Sanders said Thursday.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

This year's spring showcase will feature a pregame jersey number retirement ceremony honoring quarterback Shedeur Sanders (No. 2) and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (No. 12). The actual spring game is expected to begin around 2:45 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Below is an updated injury report ahead of Colorado's spring football game:

Offensive tackle Phillip Houston

Status: Doubtful

Right tackle Phillip Houston played in 11 games last season, including nine starts, before suffering a leg injury in Colorado's Week 13 loss at Kansas. At the time, "Coach Prime" feared Houston had torn his ACL.

Earlier this spring, new Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White shared an update on Houston's injury timeline.

"It probably won't be spring ball, but I think he's rehabbing very well," White said. "He's doing pretty well, too. He's starting to fill out a little bit more, so he's going to have a little bit more size and a bit more strength. When you've got an issue with one part of your body, you got several other parts of your body too, so you should be able to work and strengthen those as well."

Cornerback Makari Vickers

Status: Out

Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Ou Sooners Football / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

After transferring from Oklahoma to Colorado in December, Makari Vickers posted on social media that he underwent heart surgery in mid-March. Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis said he expects Vickers to return sometime in fall camp.

"It's going to be a while," Mathis said. "He just had a surgery, so he's going to be out into fall camp. But I'm excited. He brings a lot of versatility to us."

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Status: Probable

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Sophomore Omarion Miller suffered a season-ending leg injury on Oct. 12 during Colorado's loss to Kansas State. There was talk he would return for the Buffs' Alamo Bowl matchup against BYU, but Colorado ultimately played it safe by allowing Miller to further recover from surgery.

Miller returned to practice earlier this month and appears healthy heading into Saturday's spring game.

"Omarion has been able to do some things these past couple of days, so (we're) getting him back to where he was before he got injured," Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips said, per BuffZone's Brian Howell.

If healthy, Miller has the tools to become Colorado's leading receiver next season.

