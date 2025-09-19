Colorado Buffaloes Injury Update Before Wyoming Matchup
Heading into the Colorado Buffaloes' week 4 matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys, what are the latest injury updates out of Boulder, Colorado? Perhaps the biggest "injury" news is that Ralphie VII will be making her debut against Wyoming, but what about the other Buffaloes?
With the non-conference game, the Buffaloes do not have to release an official availability report to the Big 12. However, Colorado's availability report from the Houston week had 19 players on it with a few key names like wide receiver Omarion Miller, running back Dallan Hayden, and defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis.
Dallan Hayden
Colorado running back Dallan Hayden was featured in teh Buffaloes' offense in 2024, but he has yet to make his mark in 2025. Hayden reportedly suffered a hand injury in fall camp that has limited the talented running back to start the season.
He has not recorded a stat yet on the year, but his veteran presence will be a welcomed addition to an already deep backfield for Colorado.
Omarion Miller
After suffering a hamstring injury in Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miller missed the Buffaloes' game against Delaware before returning to the field against Houston. In the week leading up to the week 3 matchup, Miller was listed as questionable on the first three reports from Colorado.
In the end, Miller was available when it mattered, and he led Colorado in receiving with three receptions for 54 yards.
Before playing Houston, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked about the status of both Miller and Hayden.
“Both of them are practicing,” Sanders said. “Omarion, I don’t know if we’re going to see him this week. Dallan is, he worked his butt off today, he’s closer to being seen than Omarion.”
While Miller played and Hayden remained sidelined with his hand injury, based off of "Coach Prime's" comments from earlier in September, Hayden could be returning to the Colorado offense in time for the Buffaloes' tilt with Wyoming.
Jehiem Oatis
Buffaloes defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis transferred to Colorado from Alabama, but Oatis has not yet lived up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him when he arrived in Boulder. Still, Oatis was a key presence in the middle for Colorado against Georgia Tech, and Buffaloes fans are eagerly awaiting his return after he missed the Houston game.
MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
Colorado's Week 3 Availability Report For Houston Matchup
Available
- Omarion Miller, wide receiver
- Dallan Hayden, running back
- Tawfiq Byard, safety
- Makari Vickers, cornerback
- Kam Mikell, wide receiver
- Simeon Price, running back
- Martavius French, inside linebacker
- Kylan Salter, linebacker
- Luke Whiting, available
- Kareem Harden, offensive lineman
- Walker Andersen, offensive lineman
- Tawfiq Thomas, defensive tackle
Out
- Teon Parks, cornerback
- Terrance Love, safety
- TJ Branch, safety
- Kyle Carpenter, cornerback
- Phillip Houston, offensive lineman
- Charlie Williams, tight end
- Samuel Okunlola, defensive end
- Jehiem Oatis, defensive tackle
- Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive tackle
Colorado and Wyoming will kickoff from Folsom Field at 8:15 p.m. PT.