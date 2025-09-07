What Deion Sanders Said About Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Battle After Delaware Win
BOULDER — The result was a thorough win, but Saturday may begin one of the most compelling eras of Colorado Buffaloes football in recent memory.
Third-string quarterback Ryan Staub capsized the Buffs' quarterback competition, leading three touchdown drives to seal a 31-7 victory. Coach Deion Sanders spoke on how the spark he created to beat the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens could impact the room going forward.
On a day most expected to preview the quarterback Julian Lewis era at Colorado, Staub seized the moment and raised many more questions than answers.
What Deion Sanders Said After the Win:
Opening Statement:
"Thank you for coming. Thank you for being here and taking time out of your busy life to be here. First time, no turnovers for the first two games of the season [in] history. Defense, seven tackles for loss. PBUs, five, quarterback hits, two, sacks, one interception, one forced fumble," said Sanders.
"Mata moved into the top 20 in scoring in CU history, eighth amongst kickers. Believed to be the first time the third quarterback into a game has thrown two touchdown passes in the game in CU history. Mate two, you guys know who that is [punter Damon Greaves], fifteenth game in CU history with 50 yards plus average on five-plus punts. He did an outstanding job."
"I just gave game balls to Staub, all our specialists, all our darn specialists, they did a fantastic job, and I'm pleased, and I'm proud of them, tremendously. Well-coached team that we played. They don't make a lot of mistakes. We forced some things. They stuck right in, and they fought to the very darn end. They made it tough for us," Sanders continued.
"Early on, we should have taken advantage of some things that we got to do better, including last week, we got to do better and taking advantage of some situations that we provoke, turnovers. But overall, I'm happy with penalties. I think we had only one or two penalties. One we took because we wanted to see if they jump offside on third down."
"Because we [were going to] a punt, automatic punt situation, long third down. But I think we had, it's four for 40, yeah. So how do we get that? What was that? I got nicknames of everybody, Jesus of Nazareth [Jordan Seaton] had a penalty," said Sanders."
"Overall, we did a good job on penalties," he continued. "I think we were one of the most penalized teams in the Big 12 a year ago, and we made a conscious effort to be much more disciplined. And that's what we're trying to do. Ran the ball well, you know the talk of the town right now, Staubby, and I love him. I appreciate him."
"And in his post-game interview, he said he had a dream. I said, 'Staub Luther King,' that's what we call him. I'm just so darn proud of that guy. You have no idea how I feel about those type of guys who just hang in there. The opportunity may escape them, but people forget the last game against Utah a couple of years ago. He got in there, did a fantastic job, and he's just been waiting for his opportunity."
"Never jumped in the portal. He had every right to think that way, but he's just been a great human being and a great young man and like a leader amongst that room, and all he needed was the opportunity, and thought it was time," Sanders said.
On Deciding The Quarterback Rotation:
"I decided that two days ago, and I prayed a lot about it. I wanted it to tell us its own story. Instead of me telling the story, I wanted it to tell its own story. So the plan was each quarterback was going to get two series apiece, and that's what they did, and somebody was going to come out of the pack," said Sanders.
"Staub got four because he was consistent, and then I wanted to give the other guys another opportunity. So that's what we did. We went back to the start, and that's how it kind of played out. But I'm proud of all of them, I really am."
On Julian Lewis's Debut:
"Youth, youth. He's young, and you can't throw everything at him, so you don't want to do that. You don't want him to feel like he failed. So you've got to proceed with caution. Some guys want you to just throw him in there, and I'm too protective. I mean, I love the kid, and I want the kid to be successful."
"We're very protective on what we do with him and what we can do with him, and how we call things with him. We want him to be in the situation to excel," said Sanders.
On If He Knows The Quarterback Battle's Future:
"Yeah, I know exactly how I'm going to handle the quarterback situation. I'm not going to say it, but yeah, I'm not lost for direction."
On Staub, Jeremiah Brown and Ben Finneseth's Impact As Returners:
"The play that you're talking about with those two [Finneseth's forced fumble], I think it was a player, receiver or running back, got out of there and he cut back. Jeremiah forced the cut back. So that's something that we do. We don't stop running. We don't stop pursuit. We show that every day."
"And he forced him back to cut back, and Ben was there when he cut back. And Ben is using his head like he always does, and made the play," said Sanders. "So it was a big hustle and an effort play by two guys who understand who we are as a defense, who we are as a team, and what we desire from our recruits, as well as the personnel on the field."
"Everybody knows I love my Ben, Jeremiah as well. Jeremiah been with me for five years. Man, feel like he's one of mine."
On If He Thought To Alter His Quarterback Plan With The Score At 10-7:
"No, I had a plan. I was gonna stick with my plan. The game doesn't predicate the plan that I had inside, and I prayed about it, so I'm really not going to alter that. So, [it] worked out just as I expected it to work out
On The Defense:
"We've got to tighten up some things. I don't think Preston [Hodge] had his best game. And he's one of our dogs. He's one of our guys that we count on to play to another level, but he tightened up the ship in the second half. Also, DJ, one of our dogs. He can't give up that pass down there in the red zone because he's one of our dogs as well.
"But other than that, we made some plays. We just got to be a little tighter defensively and understand assignments and alignment and attack at all times."
On How Staub Energized the Team:
"Everybody's energized when they see success. Staub jumping in there, and his first opportunity is the two-minute drill is phenomenal. . . . I'm at practice. You guys don't get to see practice, so I get to see the whole practice. So my decisions are not just based on what I see in a game. My decisions are based on a lot about what I see in practice and what I know to be true and what should happen based on preparation and practice. And it happened," Sanders said.
On The Impact Of Sincere Brown's Standout Day:
"Man, you have no idea. Sincere came in the back, you know, in the equipment room, and gave me the biggest hug. And he was so happy. He was so elated. Because you have no idea, ladies and gentlemen, we have a tremendous receiving room. They just need opportunity. That's it."
On How The NIL Age Affects How He Manages Quarterbacks:
"I don't play on stars. I don't give a darn about a four or five or six. You know, you're happy to attain those guys, but those guys ain't free. They cost. And when you have a guy that works their butt off, like a Charlie [Offerdahl] or Ben, that was a walk-on, that earned it, you reward them, or Staub that worked his butt off and understands who we are, what we are, what we want from that position."
"He earned it, so you want to reward them with an opportunity. I think that strengthens your team.
That strengthens who that you say that you are with the coaching staff, and other guys from around the country say, oh my god, they played the guy that was the third string quarterback, and guess what? He balled out so much the whole student section was chanting his name."
"That's a blessing for me, because I really take a liking to those young men. I cried when I saw the movie Rudy. That's just who I am. I got that kind of heart, and those type of guys who didn't really get opportunities or what they should. Those have always been my guys when I played college football, when I played in the pros and even in life now."
"So that means a lot to me, to see that kid stick around and get an opportunity when he could have easily dipped easily, and he had reason, and I would have helped him. I would have made calls for him, because he's that kind of guy."
On Deploying Staub Late In The First Half:
"Staub don't trip, man. If you ask Staub to sit down here and do the signals, one of our signalers was suspended today, so Staub had to do the signals today. Did he trip? No, so I told him he's gonna get his opportunity. He's got this opportunity."
"When Staub gets sent down there to the scout team. Does he trip? No, he just goes down there and gets his work in and makes sure he's sharp, and he's staying sharp, because guess what, he's practicing against the ones, so that keeps him sharp. Staub don't trip. He's been in this system for, I think, his third year now, and he's just unflappable, man."
"He's a great human being, and the [offensive] line loves him. They hit a switch when they see Staubby coming in that huddle. I don't know if you guys could feel it from the outskirts, but they were like, 'Hey, let's go.' Not that they like him more than others, but some guys just have that thing about him that you want to help them become successful. And he's that kid. He's one of those kids, man, and I'm proud. I can't wait to hear his press conference, because he's going to do a phenomenal job."