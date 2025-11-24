Shedeur Sanders Might’ve Just Played His Way Into the NFL’s Spotlight
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns, and not only did he lead the team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he also showed he might be ready to grab the national spotlight.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski officially named Sanders the starter for this week’s upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers. The reason this is relevant is that Sanders will start, even though former starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has cleared concussion protocol.
This signals that Sanders played his way into the starting position. His performance didn’t just earn trust — it shifted the trajectory of the Browns’ quarterback room.
He became the first Cleveland quarterback to win his debut start since 1999. That rookie losing streak had hit 17 straight, so breaking it is no small thing.
If Sanders delivers again this weekend, his rise from intriguing rookie to must-watch phenom may happen faster than anyone expected.
Can Shedeur Sanders Finally End Cleveland’s Quarterback Saga?
The Browns’ quarterback saga started before the season even kicked off. Sanders slipped to the fifth round in the NFL Draft, Gabriel went two rounds earlier in the third and, for good measure, Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett and signed veteran Joe Flacco.
From the jump, it felt like the Browns were throwing every possible option at the wall to see what might stick. Gabriel and Flacco both ended up starting multiple games, but now Sanders has a real shot to put all that instability behind the organization.
He’s already delivered more 200-yard-plus games than Gabriel, who hit that mark just once in six starts. The three longest completions by a Browns quarterback this season? All from Sanders.
Against the Raiders, he uncorked explosive throws all over the field — a 66-yard strike to Dylan Sampson, a 52-yard shot to Isaiah Bond and a 39-yard crosser to Jerry Jeudy.
If Sanders keeps stacking performances like this, the saga that has hovered over Cleveland for decades might finally be nearing its end.
Shedeur Sanders Flashing the Same Spark He Had at Colorado
After transferring from Jackson State to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado, criticism followed him, just like it always does with young quarterbacks. But when he got his shot, he shined — and now the same thing is happening with the Browns.
Sanders has always led by example, and teammates respond to that leadership. The same spark that lit up the Buffaloes is now showing up in Cleveland.
Even though his stats against the Raiders weren’t eye-popping, Sanders made the right reads and plays when it mattered most. At Jackson State, at Colorado, and now with the Browns, he finds ways to win.
The same spark that got his jersey retired at Folsom Field is on full display.
He’s showing once again that when the moment gets big, he doesn’t back down — he locks in. If this keeps up, Cleveland might realize they’ve got more than just a temporary solution at quarterback.