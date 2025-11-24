Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Might’ve Just Played His Way Into the NFL’s Spotlight

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the Cleveland Browns to a win in his NFL debut, flashing the same spark he had with the Colorado Buffaloes. His performance gives hope that he could finally end Cleveland’s long-running quarterback uncertainty.

Thomas Gorski

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tiffany Blackman (left) interviews Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tiffany Blackman (left) interviews Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns, and not only did he lead the team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he also showed he might be ready to grab the national spotlight.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski officially named Sanders the starter for this week’s upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers. The reason this is relevant is that Sanders will start, even though former starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has cleared concussion protocol.

This signals that Sanders played his way into the starting position. His performance didn’t just earn trust — it shifted the trajectory of the Browns’ quarterback room.

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel Kevin Stefanski Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Big 12 Football NFL Draft
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He became the first Cleveland quarterback to win his debut start since 1999. That rookie losing streak had hit 17 straight, so breaking it is no small thing.

If Sanders delivers again this weekend, his rise from intriguing rookie to must-watch phenom may happen faster than anyone expected.

MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Senior Night Loss to Arizona State

MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Puzzling Personnel Decision in Loss to Arizona State

MORE: Missed Opportunities Cost Colorado Buffaloes In Senior Day Loss To Arizona State

Can Shedeur Sanders Finally End Cleveland’s Quarterback Saga?

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel Kevin Stefanski Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Big 12 Football NFL Draft
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Browns’ quarterback saga started before the season even kicked off. Sanders slipped to the fifth round in the NFL Draft, Gabriel went two rounds earlier in the third and, for good measure, Cleveland traded for Kenny Pickett and signed veteran Joe Flacco. 

From the jump, it felt like the Browns were throwing every possible option at the wall to see what might stick. Gabriel and Flacco both ended up starting multiple games, but now Sanders has a real shot to put all that instability behind the organization. 

He’s already delivered more 200-yard-plus games than Gabriel, who hit that mark just once in six starts. The three longest completions by a Browns quarterback this season? All from Sanders.

Against the Raiders, he uncorked explosive throws all over the field — a 66-yard strike to Dylan Sampson, a 52-yard shot to Isaiah Bond and a 39-yard crosser to Jerry Jeudy. 

If Sanders keeps stacking performances like this, the saga that has hovered over Cleveland for decades might finally be nearing its end.

Shedeur Sanders Flashing the Same Spark He Had at Colorado

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel Kevin Stefanski Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Big 12 Football NFL Draft
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After transferring from Jackson State to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado, criticism followed him, just like it always does with young quarterbacks. But when he got his shot, he shined — and now the same thing is happening with the Browns.

Sanders has always led by example, and teammates respond to that leadership. The same spark that lit up the Buffaloes is now showing up in Cleveland.

Even though his stats against the Raiders weren’t eye-popping, Sanders made the right reads and plays when it mattered most. At Jackson State, at Colorado, and now with the Browns, he finds ways to win.

The same spark that got his jersey retired at Folsom Field is on full display. 

He’s showing once again that when the moment gets big, he doesn’t back down — he locks in. If this keeps up, Cleveland might realize they’ve got more than just a temporary solution at quarterback.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football