Buffs Beat

Which Colorado Buffaloes Made 'East-West Shrine Bowl 1000' Watchlist?

As Colorado kicks off fall camp, a plethora of Buffaloes with eyes on the NFL were named to the East-West Shrine Bowl watchlist. Kaidon Salter, DJ McKinney, Preston Hodge and others are ready for excellent senior seasons under coach Deion Sanders.

Harrison Simeon

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

One month remains before the Colorado Buffaloes begin their next era.

Coach Deion Sanders' newest iteration of talent may not have the raw star power of quarterback Shedeur Sanders or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, but it could be more well-rounded.

"Coach Prime" and his coaching staff, laden with NFL experience, added a bevy of high school and transfer portal talent along both lines of scrimmage. Colorado's arsenal of weapons is mostly unproven yet rich with potential, and its secondary has a veteran presence ready to take the next step.

This year, 10 Buffs were named to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a watchlist for the annual event. The East-West Shrine Bowl selects players at the top of their respective NFL draft class for an exhibition each January.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring gam
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Last season, six Buffaloes were named to the bowl: Shedeur Sanders, safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr and Will Sheppard.

Kaidon Salter, Quarterback

This Liberty Flames transfer has all the pedigree necessary to start for Colorado in 2025.

While he's still battling it out with freshman Julian Lewis, Salter was the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and brings a dual-threat gunslinger to the Buffs' backfield.

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hayden battled injuries last season but was Colorado's most reliable rushing threat early on. The Ohio State Buckeyes transfer gathered 64 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown in a meager finish.

Now, as the Buffaloes work to incorporate more of the run with Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk coaching running backs, Hayden could emerge.

Xavier Hill, Offensive Lineman

Memphis Tigers offensive linemen Xavier Hill (71) blocks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Ba
Dec 29, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive linemen Xavier Hill (71) blocks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Already established at both tackle and guard in his time with the Memphis Tigers, Hill could become the Buffaloes' top offensive lineman in 2025. His versatility and power could help Colorado barge ahead into Big 12 play.

Zy Crisler, Offensive Guard

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler (72) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler (72) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A 6-7, 340-pound behemoth with three seasons as a starter, Crisler left a solid situation with the Illinois Fighting Illini in favor of Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. As a senior, he aims to raise his draft status as a likely pillar of Colorado's interior offensive line.

MORE: Deion Sanders Shouts Out Randy Moss For 'Guidance' During Bladder Cancer Battle

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Addresses Quit Rumors, Cancer, Surgery

MORE: Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?

Jehiem Oatis, Defensive Lineman

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team works out Sunday morning in practice as they prepare for the 2024 season. Alabama defe
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team works out Sunday morning in practice as they prepare for the 2024 season. Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) works against Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (10). / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the transfer portal's top defenders this past offseason, Oatis joins Colorado after three on-and-off campaigns with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He registered 57 total tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Oatis now joins a defensive line that led the Big 12 in sacks last season but lacks veteran leadership after the departures of BJ Green and Chidozie Nwankwo.

Amari McNeill, Defensive Tackle

Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Often overshadowed by a defense brimming with dynamic talent, McNeill has quietly put together two impressive seasons in Boulder. The Suwanee, Georgia, native has collected 56 tackles (13 for loss), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a mainstay in the trenches.

Reginald Hughes, Linebacker

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Reginald Hughes (50) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After years of waiting his turn with the Ole Miss Rebels, Hughes broke through in 2024 on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. He compiled 83 total tackles (10 for loss) and developed acumen as a pass rusher for 4.5 sacks.

Now back in the Power Four, Hughes will be a focal point of a Colorado defense that heavily relied on linebackers for its success.

Martavius French, Linebacker

UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Martavius French (10) celebrates after making a tackle against the Marshall Thundering Herd durin
Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Martavius French (10) celebrates after making a tackle against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the third quarter at Toyota Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Hughes's partner in crime hails from the UTSA Roadrunners. French earned All-AAC honors with a conference-leading 17 tackles for loss in 2024 and was one of Colorado's most high-profile transfers last winter.

DJ McKinney, Cornerback

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

McKinney's first year in Boulder proved that he could fit into the double-sized shoes now left by Hunter at cornerback. The ball-hawking former Oklahoma State Cowboy grabbed three interceptions and broke up nine passes in 2024. He's a projected NFL draft pick who could become Colorado's best defensive player this season.

Preston Hodge, Cornerback

Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hodge could be locking up wideouts at NFL training camp right now, but instead returned to the Buffaloes for one last ride. The Liberty Flames transfer strapped up the slot over nine games in 2024 for two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

feed

Published |Modified
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football