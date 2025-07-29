Which Colorado Buffaloes Made 'East-West Shrine Bowl 1000' Watchlist?
One month remains before the Colorado Buffaloes begin their next era.
Coach Deion Sanders' newest iteration of talent may not have the raw star power of quarterback Shedeur Sanders or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, but it could be more well-rounded.
"Coach Prime" and his coaching staff, laden with NFL experience, added a bevy of high school and transfer portal talent along both lines of scrimmage. Colorado's arsenal of weapons is mostly unproven yet rich with potential, and its secondary has a veteran presence ready to take the next step.
This year, 10 Buffs were named to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a watchlist for the annual event. The East-West Shrine Bowl selects players at the top of their respective NFL draft class for an exhibition each January.
Last season, six Buffaloes were named to the bowl: Shedeur Sanders, safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr and Will Sheppard.
Kaidon Salter, Quarterback
This Liberty Flames transfer has all the pedigree necessary to start for Colorado in 2025.
While he's still battling it out with freshman Julian Lewis, Salter was the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and brings a dual-threat gunslinger to the Buffs' backfield.
Dallan Hayden, Running Back
Hayden battled injuries last season but was Colorado's most reliable rushing threat early on. The Ohio State Buckeyes transfer gathered 64 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown in a meager finish.
Now, as the Buffaloes work to incorporate more of the run with Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk coaching running backs, Hayden could emerge.
Xavier Hill, Offensive Lineman
Already established at both tackle and guard in his time with the Memphis Tigers, Hill could become the Buffaloes' top offensive lineman in 2025. His versatility and power could help Colorado barge ahead into Big 12 play.
Zy Crisler, Offensive Guard
A 6-7, 340-pound behemoth with three seasons as a starter, Crisler left a solid situation with the Illinois Fighting Illini in favor of Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. As a senior, he aims to raise his draft status as a likely pillar of Colorado's interior offensive line.
Jehiem Oatis, Defensive Lineman
One of the transfer portal's top defenders this past offseason, Oatis joins Colorado after three on-and-off campaigns with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He registered 57 total tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks during his time in Tuscaloosa.
Oatis now joins a defensive line that led the Big 12 in sacks last season but lacks veteran leadership after the departures of BJ Green and Chidozie Nwankwo.
Amari McNeill, Defensive Tackle
Often overshadowed by a defense brimming with dynamic talent, McNeill has quietly put together two impressive seasons in Boulder. The Suwanee, Georgia, native has collected 56 tackles (13 for loss), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a mainstay in the trenches.
Reginald Hughes, Linebacker
After years of waiting his turn with the Ole Miss Rebels, Hughes broke through in 2024 on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. He compiled 83 total tackles (10 for loss) and developed acumen as a pass rusher for 4.5 sacks.
Now back in the Power Four, Hughes will be a focal point of a Colorado defense that heavily relied on linebackers for its success.
Martavius French, Linebacker
Hughes's partner in crime hails from the UTSA Roadrunners. French earned All-AAC honors with a conference-leading 17 tackles for loss in 2024 and was one of Colorado's most high-profile transfers last winter.
DJ McKinney, Cornerback
McKinney's first year in Boulder proved that he could fit into the double-sized shoes now left by Hunter at cornerback. The ball-hawking former Oklahoma State Cowboy grabbed three interceptions and broke up nine passes in 2024. He's a projected NFL draft pick who could become Colorado's best defensive player this season.
Preston Hodge, Cornerback
Hodge could be locking up wideouts at NFL training camp right now, but instead returned to the Buffaloes for one last ride. The Liberty Flames transfer strapped up the slot over nine games in 2024 for two interceptions and seven pass breakups.